Mister ReRoof Begins Operating as Roofing Company in Edna, TX for Jackson County Homeowners

Roofing Company in Edna, TX

El Campo-Based Contractor Announces New Service Territory Covering Jackson County Residential and Commercial Properties

EDNA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mister ReRoof, a South Texas roofing contractor based in El Campo, TX, has announced the expansion of its residential and commercial roofing services to Edna, TX and surrounding Jackson County. The company, which has operated in the Gulf Coast Prairie region since 2005 under parent company Exuma Construction, now offers shingle, metal, flat, and TPO roof replacement to property owners throughout Jackson County through its new roofing company in Edna, TX service program.

Expansion Addresses Roofing Coverage Gap in Jackson County

Property owners in Edna, TX and throughout Jackson County have historically relied on roofing contractors based in Houston or San Antonio, which can result in longer response times and crews less familiar with the climate conditions specific to the Gulf Coast Prairie. Mister ReRoof's El Campo headquarters is located approximately 35 miles from Edna along US-59, positioning the company as one of the nearest full-service roofing operations to serve the Jackson County market.

The Gulf Coast Prairie presents distinct roofing challenges, including temperatures that regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, year-round high humidity, and exposure to tropical storm systems moving inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Since its founding, Mister ReRoof has completed more than 2,000 roofing projects in this climate across Wharton County and surrounding South Texas communities.

The Jackson County expansion reflects the company's ongoing effort to extend qualified roofing services to underserved markets within its operating region. Jackson County property owners now have access to a roofing company in Edna Texas with over two decades of experience working in Gulf Coast Prairie conditions.

Services Available to Edna and Jackson County Property Owners

The Edna service program includes the full range of residential and commercial roofing systems offered through Mister ReRoof's El Campo operations. Shingle roof replacement is available using GAF and CertainTeed architectural shingles rated for South Texas wind loads. Flat roof replacement and TPO membrane systems are offered for commercial properties, agricultural structures, and low-slope residential buildings.

Metal roof replacement is also available for Jackson County residential and agricultural properties. Standing seam and corrugated metal systems installed in the Gulf Coast Prairie carry manufacturer-rated lifespans of 40 to 70 years depending on material selection and installation specifications.

All Edna and Jackson County projects are completed by Mister ReRoof's own installation crews. Written estimates are provided prior to project start, and all materials are covered under manufacturer warranties. Financing options are available for qualifying property owners.

Company Background and Service Process

Mister ReRoof was founded in 2005 by Steven Griffin, who brings more than 40 years of construction experience to the business. The company operates under parent company Exuma Construction and is headquartered at 206 West Monseratte, El Campo, TX 77437. The Jackson County expansion follows completed service buildouts in Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Victoria, Hallettsville, and Wharton over the previous 12 months, bringing the company's active service territory to nine South Texas markets.

Property owners in Edna and Jackson County can initiate the process by contacting Mister ReRoof directly. A project manager will assess the property, evaluate the condition of the existing roof, and provide a written line-item estimate before any work begins. Projects are scheduled following estimate approval.

"Edna and Jackson County property owners deserve access to a roofing contractor who understands what South Texas weather does to a roof over time. Our El Campo base puts us approximately 35 miles from Edna on US-59. We have spent over two decades completing projects in this climate, and we are extending that experience to Jackson County."

- Steven Griffin, Founder, Mister ReRoof

ABOUT MISTER REROOF

Mister ReRoof is a full-service roofing company based in El Campo, TX, operating under parent company Exuma Construction. Founded in 2005 by Steven Griffin - who brings over 40 years of construction expertise - the company specializes in shingle, metal, flat, and TPO roof replacement for residential and commercial properties across South Texas. With over 2,000 completed projects and a reputation built on honest pricing and manufacturer-backed warranties, Mister ReRoof serves El Campo, Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Victoria, Hallettsville, Wharton, and now Edna and the surrounding Jackson County area.

CONTACT

Steven Griffin

Mister ReRoof

206 West Monseratte, El Campo, TX 77437

(281) 262-2323

https://misterreroof.com/

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