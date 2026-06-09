Bay County residents can apply for free parking permit for the M.B. Miller County Pier

Bay County residents may register for free parking at the M.B. Miller County Pier

Bay County residents can use the Passport Customer Portal to apply for a free parking permit for the M.B. Miller County Pier in Panama City Beach. These permits are linked to the resident’s vehicle tag number and are now valid for five years. Every vehicle will need a free permit to park at no charge. Residents must upload a copy of their vehicle registration to verify their tag number and residency. The free permit process does not require residents to input credit card information.

To apply, log in or create an account on the Passport Customer Portal at baycountyfl.cmrpay.com. Select the "M.B. Miller Pier Annual Parking Pass for Bay County FL Residents" option under "Apply for a New Permit," and follow the steps to complete the application.

After obtaining a permit, no further action is needed, and no physical permit needs to be displayed in vehicles at the pier. The permit is valid for five years.

For non-residents, the cost to park at the county pier is $2 an hour or $12 per day. Annual parking only passes may be purchased for $80 on baycountyfl.cmrpay.com.

Signage featuring a QR code to download the Passport app will be placed throughout the parking lot, and users simply download the free app, create an account with their vehicle and payment information and start a parking session. When time expires, users are notified via text and have the option to extend the session without having to return from their vehicle.

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play.

For assistance with the application process, residents can call Parks and Recreation at (850) 248-8730.