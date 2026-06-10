Arcus Global see rising demand as UK councils race to modernise

Arcus Global

Councils accelerating consolidation onto unified cloud platforms across departments

We built Arcus Global to give councils a single, modern platform across their core regulatory and citizen services, one that works from day one.” — Denis Kaminskiy, Co-Founder of Arcus Global

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arcus Global, a leading UK GovTech company, has reported strong year-on-year growth as UK local authorities accelerate their move away from legacy technology towards cloud-native platforms to deliver better services.The company saw 26 per cent compound annual growth (CAGR) in recurring revenue since 2022, alongside an ‘outstanding’ score in its most recent Customer Survey for quality of services and products, with 88 per cent of respondents stating they would recommend Arcus Global’s products.The demand reflects a deepening challenge across the sector. Legacy systems and a workforce short on digital skills is undermining councils’ ability to deliver modern, efficient public services.Arcus Global provides core systems of record to more than 60 UK Public Sector organisations, including Westminster Council and West Sussex County Council to deliver automation, drive cost savings and improve services for the residents.According to the Local Government Association’s State of Digital Local Government report, almost half of councils (48 per cent) report skills gaps in management teams to support digitalisation and the use of technology.This challenge is now being intensified by Local Government Reorganisation (LGR), the government’s programme to replace England’s two-tier council system with larger unitary authorities.Nearly 20 million people in the UK live in areas affected. In March 2026, the Secretary of State confirmed the first wave of new authority structures in Essex, Hampshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, with new councils expected to vest from April 2028.For merging councils, the immediate consequence is a technology consolidation exercise, rationalising multiple disconnected systems for planning, licensing, environmental health and citizen services into a single operating environment, while maintaining continuity throughout.Separately, the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, published in January 2025, identified the public sector as a priority area for AI deployment. But effective AI in local government depends on structured, unified data, something legacy systems, with their fragmented records and incompatible formats, cannot readily provide.Arcus Global’s Salesforce-native system of record covers environmental health, licensing, planning, building control, and citizen services from a single data model, replacing the patchwork of disconnected applications that the LGA’s report identified as a systemic barrier.A dedication to delivering best-in-class services in the past decade has led to 98 per cent gross customer retention since 2020.This year, nearly 50 per cent of Arcus Global's ARR growth has come from expansions with existing customers, as councils that began with a single module extend the platform across additional departments and functions, driven by successful projects delivered on time and on budget.Denis Kaminskiy, Co-Founder of Arcus Global, said: “Legacy systems are holding back services and making it harder, not easier, to modernise and Local Government Reorganisation has made this a deadline rather than an aspiration.“We built Arcus Global to give councils a single, modern platform across their core regulatory and citizen services, one that works from day one, not after years of integration. As the data is structured and unified from the outset, councils are better placed for AI adoption and automation saving valuable time and budget.”Graham Vaughan, Systems Integration Manager at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Arcus Global has transformed the way our team works. We came on board as a Land Charges customer, and the implementation went smoothly. The system performed well from day one, and the support we had through go-live gave us real confidence in the product."That's why, when we looked at modernising the rest of our service, expanding with Arcus was the obvious choice. We've since procured the full Built Environment suite and Regulatory Services, and are now implementing them to replace several disconnected legacy systems.”With a burgeoning reputation as the partner of choice for local government digital transformation, Arcus Global is seeing year-on-year growth accelerating, consistently winning tenders on quality and continuing to invest heavily in development and R&D. LGR will create further opportunities for Arcus as some Councils will increase in size and will seek to integrate data and build more natively digital services.For more information visit: www.arcusglobal.com ENDSFor more information contact:Henry Bishophenry@higginsonstrategy.com

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