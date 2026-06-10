Adroit Infosystems Highlights Digital Healthcare Workflows at CCFP Trinidad WFDD Symposium

Adroit’s healthcare software presence across the Caribbean. Adroit eClinic Systems supports connected outpatient workflows. Adroit Infosystems serves healthcare organizations across multiple regions.

Tricia Medford shared real-world insights on EHR adoption, workflow digitization, and connected healthcare operations for Caribbean providers.

Healthcare technology is most valuable when it supports the real workflows of doctors, nurses, administrators, and patients.” — Manoj Verma, Founder and CEO of Adroit Infosystems

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adroit Infosystems highlighted practical digital healthcare workflows at the CCFP Trinidad Chapter World Family Doctor Day Symposium in Trinidad & Tobago, held under the theme “Compassionate Care in a Digital World.”The symposium brought together physicians, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders to discuss family medicine, patient care, and the growing role of digital health in modern healthcare delivery. Adroit supported the event as a Gold Sponsor.As part of the event, Tricia Medford, Healthcare Management Consultant and Digital Transformation Specialist, presented a session on digital healthcare workflows for modern clinics and hospitals. Medford brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in private healthcare, with practical experience in healthcare operations, patient experience, digital transformation, and EMR implementation.Speaking from the perspective of an end user, decision maker, implementation lead, and healthcare operator, Medford emphasized that digital transformation should not be treated as a trend, but as a practical response to real operational challenges. Her session focused on digitizing real workflows, not simply replacing paper processes with disconnected digital tools.“Healthcare operations are not one-size-fits-all,” Medford noted during her session, highlighting the importance of selecting systems and technology partners that can adapt to the realities of clinical and administrative workflows.Her presentation discussed how digital healthcare platforms can support patient registration, appointment scheduling, clinical documentation, insurance and billing workflows, visit summaries, reporting, dashboards, and patient engagement. She also emphasized that connected systems should reduce repeated patient storytelling, improve continuity of care, and help healthcare organizations make better operational decisions.“For Caribbean healthcare providers, connected digital workflows are especially important as clinics and medical centers manage patient access, insurance processes, reporting requirements, staff productivity, and multi-location operations,” said Manoj Verma, Founder and CEO of Adroit Infosystems. “Healthcare technology is most valuable when it supports the real workflows of doctors, nurses, administrators, and patients.”Adroit Infosystems provides healthcare software solutions for hospitals, medical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, laboratories, radiology centers, and dental practices. Its platforms include Adroit eHospital Systems and Adroit eClinic Systems , supporting clinical, administrative, financial, reporting, analytics, and patient engagement workflows.Adroit eClinic Systems supports outpatient and clinic operations, including patient registration, appointment scheduling, EHR/EMR, billing, diagnostics, pharmacy, reporting, patient portal, mobile apps, telehealth, and day-to-day outpatient workflows. Adroit eHospital Systems supports broader hospital and multi-facility operations across clinical, administrative, operational, and financial departments.Adroit has an established presence across the Caribbean and nearby regional markets, including Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sint Maarten, British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, and Panama.The company’s regional experience reflects the growing need for integrated healthcare technology that can support healthcare providers across diverse Caribbean environments, including private practices, multi-location medical centers, diagnostic centers, and larger healthcare facilities.A recording of Tricia Medford’s session, “Tricia Medford - Adroit Infosystems,” has been published by the CCFP Trinidad Chapter and accompanies this release.Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about Adroit eClinic Systems can visit:About Adroit InfosystemsAdroit Infosystems is a healthcare software company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. The company provides enterprise-grade, integrated healthcare software for hospitals, medical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, laboratories, radiology centers, and dental practices.Adroit’s product suite includes eHospital Systems, eClinic Systems, ePharmacy Systems, eRadiology Systems, eLaboratory Systems, and eDentra Dental Software. Its integrated HIS, EHR, laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, billing, reporting, analytics, patient portal, mobile app, and telehealth workflows support scalable healthcare operations across clinical, administrative, operational, and financial areas.Adroit’s solutions are available in English, French, and Spanish, with cloud and on-premises deployment options. The company is trusted by hundreds of healthcare organizations globally across four continents.

Tricia Medford - Adroit Infosystems | CCFP Trinidad WFDD Symposium

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