Wedding Services Awards 2026 Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Wedding Services Awards , recognising businesses and individuals whose work supports couples through some of the most personal, detailed, and memorable moments of their wedding journey. From entertainment and photography to bridalwear, cakes, and keepsakes, this year’s awards highlight the care, creativity, and service standards that help shape meaningful wedding experiences across the UK.The 2026 Wedding Services Awards celebrate suppliers who combine technical skill with a strong understanding of client needs, offering services that require trust, communication, reliability, and a clear commitment to delivering work that reflects each couple’s expectations and personal style.Business Awards UK 2026 Wedding Services Awards Winners• Fresh Entertainments - Best Wedding DJ• Wedding Belles Bridal Boutique - Best Wedding Dress Shop• My Forever Keeps - Best Wedding Product• Sweet Palette - Best Wedding Cakes• Russell Lewis Photography - Best Wedding PhotographerBusiness Awards UK 2026 Wedding Services Awards Finalists• Tiffany Jordan Couture - Best Wedding Dress Shop• AM’s DISCOs - Best Wedding DJ• Weddings By Mark - Best Wedding PhotographerRecognising Quality, Care and Creativity in UK Wedding ServicesThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Wedding Services Awards reflect the varied expertise required across the wedding sector. Many of this year’s recognised businesses operate in areas where attention to detail, calm communication, and personal service are essential. Whether helping couples choose a dress, preserving flowers as lasting keepsakes, creating contemporary wedding cakes, capturing natural moments, or providing entertainment that brings the day together, their work demonstrates the importance of professionalism in a highly personal industry.Across the awards, the winners have shown how strong service can be built through consistency, experience, creativity, and a willingness to tailor each client journey. Their work includes supporting couples through important decisions, maintaining high standards under pressure, and creating products or services that carry emotional value long after the wedding day itself. These achievements are grounded in practical skill as well as an understanding of how important confidence and reassurance are to couples planning their celebrations.The 2026 Wedding Services Awards also acknowledge the dedication required to build trusted wedding businesses in a competitive market. From long-standing experience to newer ventures shaped by distinctive creative vision, the recognised entrants demonstrate resilience, care, and pride in their craft. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to the quality, variety, and professionalism of the UK wedding services industry.

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