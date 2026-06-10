Activated Carbon Market Set to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Water Treatment and Automotive Demand

Activated Carbon Market Demand

The liquid phase application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly three-fifths of total revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global activated carbon market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by rising automobile ownership, increasing concerns over water quality, and stricter environmental regulations across industries.According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research titled "Activated Carbon Market by Product Type, Application, and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030," the market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1514 Key Growth Drivers:-Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the activated carbon industry:- Growing global demand for clean and safe drinking water- Increasing adoption of activated carbon in automotive emission control systems- Rising industrialization and stringent environmental compliance standards- Expanding applications in air purification and wastewater treatmentAt the same time, fluctuations in raw material prices and environmental concerns related to production processes continue to pose challenges for market participants.Emerging Opportunities:- The growing need for mercury control technologies in industrial air purification systems is expected to create significant growth opportunities in the coming years. Industries are increasingly investing in advanced emission-control solutions to meet regulatory requirements and sustainability goals.Application Insights:-Liquid Phase Segment Leads the Market:The liquid phase application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly three-fifths of total revenue. Growth was driven by increasing demand for:- Wastewater treatment- Drinking water purification- Groundwater remediation- Food and beverage processing- Chemical purificationMeanwhile, the gaseous phase segment is expected to register the fastest growth through 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8%, owing to its effectiveness in industrial air treatment and emissions control applications.End-Use Industry Analysis:-Water Treatment Remains the Largest Consumer:- The water treatment sector dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of global demand. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and increasing water scarcity continue to drive adoption across municipal and industrial treatment facilities.Automotive Segment to Witness Highest Growth:- The automotive industry is projected to grow at the fastest rate, recording a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Activated carbon's superior adsorption capabilities and high gasoline working capacity make it a critical component in vehicle emission control systems.Regional Outlook:-Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of global revenue. The region is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 7.5% through 2030.Key factors driving regional growth include:- Rapid industrialization- Expanding automotive production- Growing investments in water treatment infrastructure- Strong demand from emerging economies such as India and ChinaNorth America, Europe, and LAMEA continue to present significant opportunities, supported by environmental regulations and industrial modernization initiatives.Leading Market Participants:-Major companies operating in the global activated carbon market include:- CLARINEX Group- Carbon Activated Corp.- Cabot Corporation- ADA-ES, Inc.- Jacobi Carbons AB- Siemens Water Technologies Corp.- Kureha Corporation- Calgon Carbon Corporation- Carbo Tech AC GmbH- Carbon Resources LLCAs industries worldwide prioritize sustainability, water purification, and emission control, activated carbon is expected to remain a critical material across a wide range of industrial and environmental applications, supporting steady market growth throughout the forecast period.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/activated-carbon-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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