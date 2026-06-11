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The Business Research Company's Military Satellites Market Set to Reach $82.74 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $82.75 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The military satellites market is a critical component of modern defense systems, continuously evolving to meet the demands of advanced military operations. With increasing investments and technological advancements, this sector is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Let’s delve into the current market size, growth drivers, key regions, and the factors shaping its future trajectory.

Projected Expansion of the Military Satellites Market Size by 2026

The military satellites market has experienced steady growth recently and is slated to increase from $62.68 billion in 2025 to $65.78 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This historical growth has been driven by the deployment of initial military reconnaissance and communication satellites, improvements in satellite navigation and positioning technologies, rising defense budgets allocated to space-based military programs, the creation of secure military communication satellite networks, and the integration of satellites for weather and threat intelligence to support military operations.

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Forecasted Growth and Emerging Trends in the Military Satellites Market by 2030

Looking ahead, the military satellites market is expected to expand significantly, reaching $82.75 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%. This anticipated growth stems from an increasing demand for high-resolution reconnaissance and surveillance satellites, stronger secure communication and navigation satellite systems, advancements in satellite defense and anti-jamming technologies, and higher investments in satellite constellations that provide real-time military intelligence. Key trends predicted during this period include improved satellite encryption and secure communication methods, the miniaturization and emergence of small satellites tailored for tactical missions, the adoption of advanced imaging and sensor technologies, real-time battlefield intelligence through satellites, and precise navigation and guidance support for military operations.

Defining Military Satellites and Their Core Capabilities

Military satellites are artificial earth satellites used primarily for defense-related missions such as intelligence collection, navigation, and military communications. Their core functions include providing secure communication within operational theaters, delivering weather and navigation data essential for ground, air, and naval forces, and offering threat warning capabilities to enhance situational awareness during military missions.

View the full military satellites market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-satellites-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Growing Concerns Regarding Terrorism as a Key Market Driver

One of the major forces propelling the military satellites market is the increasing global concern about terrorism. Terrorism involves the use of violence or threats to instill fear, typically targeting civilians to achieve political, religious, or ideological aims. This heightened concern has led military organizations worldwide to focus on upgrading their communication infrastructures. Military satellites play a crucial role in these modern communication networks. For example, in September 2025, the UK Home Office reported that 83 individuals were prosecuted for terrorism-related offenses in the year ending June 30, 2025, which is five more than the previous year. Such statistics underscore the urgency for enhanced military satellite systems, thereby driving market growth.

Military Satellites Market Growth Across Different Regions

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the military satellites market, reflecting its dominant position in defense technology. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The report encompasses major geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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