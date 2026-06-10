Dr. Mike Daniels to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mike Daniels, podiatric surgeon and healthcare strategy leader, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where he will share insights on limb preservation, diabetic foot care, and building sustainable models for improved patient outcomes.America’s Best Doctors TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In Daniels’ episode, he will explore how advanced wound care protocols and preventative podiatric strategies can reduce complications and improve mobility outcomes. He breaks down how combining clinical decision-making with healthcare economics and practice systems can improve long-term care delivery.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of prevention-first approaches in foot and ankle care and healthcare system efficiency.Dr. Mike’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/dr-mike-daniels

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