Regional Nuclear Energy and SMR Development Take Centre Stage at Asia Nuclear Energy & SMR 2026 Summit in Singapore

Asia Nuclear Energy & SMR 2026 Summit

Asia Nuclear Energy & SMR 2026 in Singapore examines nuclear policy, SMR deployment, financing and energy transition strategies across Asia.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing electricity demand from AI and data centers, industrial expansion and global energy security mandates are accelerating interest in nuclear energy and small modular reactors (SMRs) globally, including Asia. As governments seek reliable low-carbon generation to complement renewable energy while strengthening energy security, the region is entering a new phase of nuclear planning and investment Against this backdrop, Asia Nuclear Energy & SMR 2026, organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), will take place on 30 June–1 July 2026 in Singapore, bringing together policymakers, regulators, utilities, technology developers, investors, financiers and industrial energy users to examine how Asia can translate nuclear ambition into practical deployment.Singapore provides a timely setting for these discussions. While the city-state continues to evaluate the potential role of advanced nuclear technologies as part of its long-term energy strategy, it also serves as a regional financial and innovation hub connecting stakeholders from established nuclear markets and countries considering future programs. The summit comes as governments across Asia increasingly recognize the importance of firm, low-carbon power in supporting economic growth, industrial competitiveness and the wider energy transition.The summit has attracted participation from a broad cross-section of government agencies, international organizations and private sector stakeholders active across the nuclear value chain. Its industry backing includes Arthur D. Little as the Strategic Partner, EXCEL Services Corporation as the Evening Networking Reception Sponsor, alongside contributions from leading utilities, financial institutions, technology developers and advisory firms participating throughout the program. The breadth of institutional and commercial representation reflects the growing momentum behind nuclear energy and SMR development across the region. The agenda reflects this changing landscape by examining policy developments and regulatory frameworks shaping the sector. Sessions will explore Singapore's approach to nuclear readiness, the Philippines' efforts to accelerate nuclear deployment, Vietnam's renewed focus on Generation III+ technologies, and India's evolving market framework following the SHANTI Act reforms. Regional perspectives from Thailand and Malaysia further highlight the growing breadth of nuclear engagement across Southeast Asia.A central theme throughout the summit is the transition from policy ambition to bankable projects. Discussions will examine how governments, developers and investors can establish the regulatory certainty, financing structures and international partnerships necessary to support long-term nuclear programs. Particular attention will be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency's milestone approach to nuclear infrastructure development and the practical considerations involved in moving projects from planning to execution.The summit also places significant emphasis on the commercialization of small modular reactors & advanced reactors. As SMR technologies advance toward deployment, sessions will examine reactor design, operational safety, technology readiness and scalable business models suited to Asia's diverse energy markets. Case studies will explore Korea's i-SMR development strategy and GE Vernova's experience with the Darlington SMR project, while broader discussions will consider the role of advanced nuclear technologies in supporting energy-intensive industries and the rapid growth of AI-driven data centres.Beyond reactor technologies, the program addresses the wider ecosystem needed for successful nuclear expansion. Topics include financing advanced nuclear projects, developing resilient regional supply chains, localization of manufacturing capabilities, strengthening technical talent pipelines and building public confidence through effective stakeholder engagement. The integration of nuclear energy alongside renewable generation as part of broader decarbonization strategies will also feature prominently.The summit brings together policymakers, regulators, international organizations, utilities, financial institutions and technology providers representing the full nuclear value chain. Perspectives will be shared by the Energy Market Authority of Singapore, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Philippine Department of Energy, the Office of Atoms for Peace (Thailand), Department of Atomic Energy, Malaysia, the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VINATOM), the Indian Nuclear Society, PT PLN Puslitbang, TNB Power Generation (Genco), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), HSBC Singapore, BNP Paribas, the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute (SNRSI) and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS).Industry and advisory expertise will be represented by organizations including Arthur D. Little, EDF, GE Vernova, Mott MacDonald Group Limited, the Innovative SMR Development Agency of Korea, Lux Research, HY M&E Consultancy and EXCEL Services Corporation, reflecting the broad spectrum of expertise required to support Asia's emerging nuclear ecosystem.Asia Nuclear Energy & SMR 2026 aims to provide a regional platform for dialogue on the policies, partnerships and commercial frameworks needed to advance nuclear energy development across Asia.Further information and registration details are available at https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260617&pu=313466 . For any enquiries email: grace@cmtsp.com.sg / grace@cmtconference.com or call : +65 6346 9147

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