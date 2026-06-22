McCullough Tree Service Raises the Bar for Tree Removal Service in Sanford, FL

Tree Removal Service in Sanford, FL

Longwood-Based ISA-Certified Arborists Now Serving Seminole County Homeowners With Full-Service Tree Removal, Crane-Assisted Solutions, and Free Estimates

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCullough Tree Service, a family-owned tree care company based in Longwood, FL, has announced the formal expansion of its tree removal service in Sanford, FL, extending its ISA-certified arborist coverage and crane-assisted removal capabilities to homeowners and property owners throughout the Seminole County seat.

The announcement follows increased demand for professional tree assessment services in the Sanford area, where the city’s proximity to the St. Johns River flood zone and its dense residential tree canopy present specific arboricultural challenges. McCullough Tree Service has served Seminole County from its Longwood headquarters for more than 30 years and holds three ISA-certified arborists on staff — a credential issued by the International Society of Arboriculture requiring demonstrated knowledge of tree biology, risk assessment, and proper care practices.

Tree Risk Factors Specific to the Sanford Area

Sanford’s position within the St. Johns River watershed means residential properties in low-lying areas experience seasonal soil saturation that can compromise root anchoring in otherwise structurally sound trees. According to the University of Florida IFAS Extension, saturated soils reduce the mechanical resistance that tree root systems provide against wind loading — a factor that is particularly relevant during Central Florida’s June through October storm season.

The city’s older residential neighborhoods also feature a high density of mature live oaks, water oaks, and laurel oaks — species that are common throughout Seminole County and that require professional structural assessment to distinguish between healthy specimens and those presenting active failure risk.

ISA-Certified Assessment Process

McCullough Tree Service conducts all tree removal projects under the direction of an ISA-certified arborist, who performs an on-site structural evaluation prior to any removal work. The assessment covers trunk integrity, root zone condition, crown health, proximity to structures and utilities, and applicable Seminole County permitting requirements. For large, structurally complex, or tightly placed trees, the company deploys crane-assisted removal — a method that reduces the risk of structural damage to surrounding property during the extraction process.

The company’s fully insured crews handle all phases of the project, including debris removal, mulching, and stump grinding. McCullough Tree Service operates as a drug-free workplace and has maintained eco-friendly, paperless operations throughout its history in Central Florida.

Service Area and Availability

The company’s tree removal is available for both residential and commercial properties throughout the city and surrounding Seminole County communities. Free on-site estimates are offered for all projects. Financing options are available for qualifying customers. The company can be reached by phone at (407) 734-5854, by email at sales@mcculloughtreeservice.com, or through the company’s website at mcculloughtreeservice.com.

“Sanford has some of the most significant tree canopy we encounter in Seminole County, and a meaningful portion of those trees are in proximity to residential structures in areas that experience regular flood zone conditions,” said Shelby McCullough, crew lead at McCullough Tree Service. “Our ISA-certified team is equipped to assess those situations accurately and carry out removals safely — that’s what this expansion is about.”

About McCullough Tree Service

McCullough Tree Service is a premier, family-owned tree care company serving Central Florida and the Greater Orlando area, including Orlando, Maitland, Winter Park, Longwood, Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Lake Mary, Oviedo, Sanford, and surrounding communities. With 3 ISA-Certified Arborists on staff and over 30 years of industry experience, McCullough Tree Service specializes in all phases of arboriculture, offering tree trimming, tree removal, tree demossing, stump grinding, land clearing, storm cleanup, tree planting, and certified arborist consultations for both residential and commercial clients. The company is committed to eco-friendly, sustainable practices, drug-free operations, and delivering the highest quality tree care at affordable prices. Free estimates and financing options are available. For more information, call (407) 734-5854 or visit mcculloughtreeservice.com.

Media Contact

McCullough Tree Service

948 Ferne Dr, Longwood, FL 32779

Phone: (407) 734-5854

Email: sales@mcculloughtreeservice.com

Website: mcculloughtreeservice.com

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