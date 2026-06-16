BLUETTI Launches FridgePower in Canada, the World's First Refrigerator Backup Power System

Following a US$2.19 Million Kickstarter Success, FridgePower Is Now Available with Limited-Time Early Bird Offers

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, today announced the official Canadian launch of FridgePower , an ultra-slim home battery backup system designed specifically to keep refrigerators running during power outages.Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the World's First Ultra-Slim Smart Backup Power System Purpose-Built for Refrigerators, FridgePower enters the Canadian market following a highly successful Kickstarter campaign that raised more than US$2.19 million from backers worldwide.As extreme weather events, wildfires, storms, and grid disruptions continue to impact households across Canada, FridgePower provides a simple and reliable solution for protecting food, medication, and other temperature-sensitive essentials during unexpected outages.A Dedicated Backup Solution for RefrigeratorsUnlike traditional backup systems designed to power an entire home, FridgePower focuses on one of the most critical household appliances: the refrigerator.The standalone system features a 2,016Wh battery capacity and 1,800W output, providing up to 21.6 hours of backup power for a standard refrigerator. For longer outages, the system can be expanded to 8kWh using three BlueCell 200 expansion batteries, extending protection for up to four days.In addition to refrigerators, FridgePower can also support essential household devices such as Wi-Fi routers, CPAP machines, aquariums, and other everyday electronics.Smart Protection with Plug-and-Play SimplicityFridgePower automatically switches to battery power in less than 10 milliseconds during a grid outage, helping maintain uninterrupted cooling and reducing the risk of food spoilage.Through the BLUETTI App, users can access intelligent UPS modes, receive Extreme Weather Alerts, and monitor system performance remotely.Designed for modern homes, apartments, and condos, FridgePower combines powerful backup protection with an ultra-slim 2.95-inch profile that can fit discreetly beside refrigerators or mount neatly on walls.Built for permanent indoor use, the system operates at just 30dB and utilizes long-lasting LiFePO₄ battery technology rated for more than 4,000 charge cycles. FridgePower is also certified to UL 1778 and UL 1741 standards for residential backup power applications.Launch Promotion Available Through July 15To celebrate the official launch, BLUETTI is offering a limited-time Early Bird promotion through July 15, 2026.Customers can purchase FridgePower for CAD $1,199 or choose the FridgePower + BlueCell 200 bundle for CAD $2,298.An additional 5% discount is available with promo code BLUETTICAPR5.BLUETTI Prime Day Pre-Sale EventAlongside the FridgePower launch, BLUETTI has also kicked off its Prime Day Pre-Sale Event, offering early access to savings across a range of portable power stations and home backup products.Featured pre-sale offers include:BLUETTI Apex 300 + B300K Home Battery Backup – CAD $3,499BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station – CAD $1,199BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 Portable Power Station – CAD $599An additional 5% discount is available with promo code BLUETTICAPR5 SITEWIDE.Consumers preparing for summer travel, RV adventures, camping trips, or seasonal power outages can take advantage of pre-sale pricing before Prime Day officially begins.About BLUETTIFounded in 2013, BLUETTI is a pioneer in clean energy storage solutions, specializing in portable power stations and home battery backup systems. With products available in more than 120 countries and regions, BLUETTI is committed to helping households and outdoor enthusiasts achieve greater energy independence through reliable, sustainable power solutions.

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