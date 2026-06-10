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Michelle Canbuldu to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Canbuldu, licensed Medicare insurance broker and faith-based jewelry founder of Grace & Steel Jewelry Co., is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, sharing insights on healthcare advocacy and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

Kingdom Creators TV is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who’ve navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.

You can find out more about the show by going to website

In this episode, Canbuldu explores turning personal challenges into a six-figure income and building a service-led approach to client care, alongside expanding into faith-inspired jewelry.

With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Kingdom Creators TV continues to spotlight individuals shaping industries and redefining meaningful success.

Michelle Canbuldu’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, more information is available at http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/michelle-canbuldu

Michelle Canbuldu
Kingdom Creators TV
email us here

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Michelle Canbuldu to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

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