Decision to Issue Matanuska Electric Association, Inc. Term Non-exclusive Easement Church Road and Shampine Lane – Wasilla, Alaska

MHT 9201032

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of AS 38.05.801 and 11 AAC 99, the Executive Director of the Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office (TLO) has determined that it is in the best interest of the Alaska Mental Health Trust and its beneficiaries to complete Term Non-exclusive Easement of certain Trust land to the Matanuska Electric Association, Inc. The basis for this determination is explained in a written best interest decision prepared by the Executive Director pursuant to 11 AAC 99.040.

The Trust land affected by the decision is in Wasilla, Alaska, and is more particularly described as:

Parcel S20524

E-13A – Located in the S1/2SW1/4SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 West, Seward Meridian, Alaska as depicted on the attached easement diagrams, containing 0.007 acre, more or less.

Parcel S20554

E-51A – Located in the W1/2W1/2NW1/4NW1/4NW1/4 of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 1 West, Seward Meridian, Alaska as depicted on the attached easement diagrams, containing 0.124 acre, more or less.

Parcel S20556

E-51 – Located in the E1/2E1/2NE1/4NE1/4 of Section 30, Township 18 North, Range 1 West, Seward Meridian, Alaska as depicted on the attached easement diagrams, containing 0.303 acre, more or less.

Parcel S20560

E-50 – Located in the E1/2E1/2SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 30, Township 18 North, Range 1 West, Seward Meridian, Alaska as depicted on the attached easement diagrams, containing 0.145 acre, more or less.

Parcel S20562

E-47 – Located in the E1/2E1/2NE1/4NE1/4 of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 1 West, Seward Meridian, Alaska, as depicted on the attached easement diagrams, containing 0.105 acre, more or less.

Persons who believe that the written decision should be altered because it is not in the best interest of the Trust or its beneficiaries, or because the decision is inconsistent with Trust management principles set out in 11 AAC 99.020, or any other provision of 11 AAC 99, must provide written comments on or before 4:30 PM, July 10, 2026. Comments should be submitted to the TLO at 2600 Cordova Street, Suite 201, Anchorage, AK 99503, or by fax (907) 269-8905 or email mhtlo@alaska.gov. Following the comment deadline, the Executive Director will consider timely comments that question the decision on the basis of the best interest of the Alaska Mental Health Trust and its beneficiaries or inconsistency with 11 AAC 99, and the best interest decision may be changed in response to such written comments or other information. Commenting parties will be provided a copy of the final best interest decision after the end of the notice period.

To be eligible to file for reconsideration of the best interest decision, or to file a subsequent appeal to the Superior Court, a person must have submitted written comments during the notice period. Eligible persons will have twenty (20) calendar days after published notice of or receipt of the final written decision to request that the Executive Director reconsider the decision under 11 AAC 99.060(b).

Copies of the written decision are available at the Trust Land Office, or at https://alaskamentalhealthtrust.org/trust-land-office/. If you have any questions concerning this action, please contact the Trust Land Office at (907) 269-8658.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Alaska Mental Health Trust is prepared to accommodate individuals with disabilities. Please contact the Trust Land Office at (907) 269-8658 for assistance. Requests for assistance must be received at least 96 hours prior to the comment deadline in order to ensure that any necessary accommodations can be provided.

The Executive Director of the TLO reserves the right to waive technical defects in this notice or to amend, postpone, or vacate the best interest decision.

To see the full Best Interest Decision and Public Notice Combined click the below link:

https://alaskamentalhealthtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/9201032_BID-and-Public-Notice-COMBINED_06-04-2026.pdf