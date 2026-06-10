Michael Marin to Appear on America’s Best Builders TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Marin, President of Vast Electrical Contractors dba Vast Services, is set to appear on America’s Best Builders TV, where he will share insights on construction and electrical contracting.America’s Best Builders TV is a television series focused on highlighting builders, contractors, and industry professionals while exploring the work, innovation, and leadership shaping the construction and home services industries.You can find out more about the show by going to America’s Best Builders TV website In this episode, Marin will explore his experience building Vast Services, the importance of customer satisfaction, and the company’s commitment to quality work, attention to detail, and professional service.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Best Builders TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Michael’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.americasbestbuilderstv.com/michael-marin

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