John Foy Extends Partnership with Atlanta Braves 3 More Years

John Foy’s Partnership with Atlanta Braves to Extend for Three More Years

This ongoing partnership demonstrates to millions of fans how much John Foy & Associates cares about supporting them and the team they love.” — John Foy & Associates

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm John Foy & Associates proudly announced that it intended to extend its partnership with the Atlanta Braves for at least three more years. The firm is currently in its fourth year of providing support for the Braves and plans to continue with the partnership through the 2027, 2028, and 2029 seasons.The partnership between John Foy & Associates and the Atlanta Braves supports the Atlanta Braves Flex Cam. The Flex Cam is a kiss cam-style camera that searches the crowd for bicep-flexing fans, young and old, to feature on the stadium’s jumbotron. The camera pans across the crowd, challenging fans to flex their biceps and dance on the big screen. Sponsored by John Foy & Associates, it often features a high-energy pump-up song to get the entire stadium involved. The Flex Cam is one of many John Foy & Associates-branded features that fans will enjoy on game day at Truist Park.John Foy & Associates also partners with the Braves for a social media feature for the Braves Strong Arm Pitcher of the Month. The Pitcher of the Month program recognizes a member of the Braves team for their excellence on the field, sharing the pitcher’s statistics on Facebook to recognize their contributions to the team.This ongoing partnership demonstrates to millions of fans how much John Foy & Associates cares about supporting them and the team they love. The partnership draws attention to the similarities between the Braves and John Foy & Associates. Both organizations are hard-working and willing to go to bat for others. They both know how to win, and they both play by the rules.About John Foy & AssociatesJohn Foy & Associates has proudly served clients throughout Georgia for decades. John Foy is known as “The Strong Arm™” throughout the state due to the steadfast and tireless support that he and his team provide to injury victims who need professional legal support.Members of the law firm have over 350 years of combined legal experience and have secured over $1 billion in compensation for their clients. Their dedication puts their values in line with the Atlanta Braves, who also focus on working hard and serving their communities.The law firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases for residents of Georgia. For example, injury victims can reach out for help after motor vehicle accidents, slip and falls, or accidents at work. The firm adjusts the services it offers to better meet the needs of each client.You can learn more about John Foy & Associates by reaching out to the firm for a consultation.

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