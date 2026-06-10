Aerogel Market Set to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Advanced Thermal Insulation Solutions

Aerogel Market Rising Demand

The blanket segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, contributing more than half of global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aerogel market is witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by increasing adoption across industries such as oil & gas, construction, aerospace, and automotive. Renowned for its exceptional thermal insulation properties, lightweight structure, durability, reusability, and recyclability, aerogel is rapidly emerging as a preferred alternative to traditional insulation materials.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Aerogel Market by Form (Blanket, Particle, Panel, and Monolith), Type (Silica, Polymers, Carbon, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace, Performance Coatings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032," the global aerogel market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/129 Key Factors Driving Market Growth:-The market's strong momentum is primarily attributed to:- Growing demand for advanced insulation materials in the oil & gas sector- Superior thermal resistance and fire-protection capabilities of aerogels- Reusability and recyclability supporting sustainability goals- Increasing preference for lightweight and thinner insulation alternatives- Expanding use in energy-efficient buildings and industrial applicationsWhile high production costs and relatively poor mechanical strength continue to pose challenges, rising investments in innovative applications are creating substantial growth opportunities.Emerging Opportunities Across Industries:-The aerogel market is expected to benefit significantly from:- Growing adoption in lightweight protective equipment- Increased demand for aerogel-based apparel and wearable insulation products- Replacement of conventional materials such as fiberglass, foam, and cellulose- Expanding utilization in aerospace, automotive, and energy sectorsImpact of the Russia–Ukraine Conflict:- The Russia–Ukraine conflict has influenced the global aerogel supply chain in multiple ways. Russia's role as a significant aerogel producer has resulted in raw material shortages, increased prices, and production delays across global markets.- At the same time, the conflict has accelerated demand for aerogel insulation in Ukraine, particularly for retrofitting buildings to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption.Particle Segment to Register the Fastest Growth:- By form, the blanket segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, contributing more than half of global revenue. Aerogel blankets continue to gain traction in aerospace applications due to their outstanding thermal protection capabilities in extreme environments.- However, the particle segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 19.84% through 2032. Aerogel particles are increasingly being incorporated into building materials such as concrete and plaster to enhance insulation performance and improve energy efficiency.Silica Aerogels Continue to Dominate:- Based on type, silica aerogels held the largest market share in 2022 and are expected to maintain their leadership throughout the forecast period. Their extensive use in aerospace systems, building insulation, and cryogenic applications continues to drive demand.- Meanwhile, the carbon aerogel segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace, with a CAGR of 19.91%. Carbon aerogels are gaining popularity in gas sensing technologies due to their high surface area and unique porous structure.Automotive Sector Emerging as a High-Growth End User:- The oil & gas industry remained the largest end-use segment in 2022, accounting for more than half of global market revenue. Aerogel insulation plays a critical role in cryogenic storage and transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG), minimizing heat transfer and reducing product losses.- The automotive segment, however, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.28% through 2032. Automakers are increasingly adopting aerogels for thermal management, battery protection, and lightweight vehicle design, supporting efficiency and sustainability goals.North America Leads, While Europe Records Fastest Growth:- North America dominated the global aerogel market in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of total revenue. Strong demand from the oil & gas industry and supportive regulatory initiatives continue to reinforce the region's market leadership.- Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 19.78%. The region's thriving automotive sector and growing emphasis on energy-efficient technologies are key drivers supporting market expansion.Leading Companies Shaping the Competitive Landscape:-Key players operating in the global aerogel market include:- Armacell- Active Aerogels- Aerogel Technologies LLC- Cabot Corporation- Aspen Aerogels, Inc.- BASF SE- Dow- Svenska Aerogel AB- Thermablok Aerogels Limited- Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.These companies are actively pursuing product innovations, strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, joint ventures, and technology advancements to strengthen their market positions and expand their global footprint.Outlook:With growing demand for high-performance insulation materials, increasing focus on energy efficiency, and expanding applications across multiple industries, the aerogel market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade. Continued technological advancements and cost optimization efforts are expected to further accelerate adoption, making aerogels a critical material in the future of sustainable industrial development.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerogel-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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