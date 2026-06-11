The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Military Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $22.3 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The military cybersecurity sector has seen significant expansion in recent years, driven by the growing complexity of cyber threats targeting defense systems. As military operations become increasingly reliant on digital networks and advanced technologies, the need for robust cybersecurity solutions is more critical than ever. This overview explores the current state and future outlook of the military cybersecurity market, highlighting key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its trajectory.

Forecasted Growth Trajectory of the Military Cybersecurity Market

The military cybersecurity market has experienced robust growth, with its size expected to rise from $15.05 billion in 2025 to $16.28 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This upward trend has been fueled by the increasing frequency of cyberattacks aimed at military networks and command-and-control systems. Factors such as the expansion of net-centric warfare, which relies heavily on secure digital infrastructure, along with the adoption of antivirus software and backup solutions to protect critical mission data, have also contributed. Additionally, the integration of multi-factor authentication in defense systems and the deployment of secure storage devices and digital signal processing (DSP) modules have strengthened military platforms against cyber threats.

Download a free sample of the military cybersecurity market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10786&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Strong Growth Outlook for Military Cybersecurity Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong expansion, reaching $22.3 billion by 2030 with a steady CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is supported by rising investments in sophisticated threat detection and response platforms tailored for military networks. The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for cyber defense is helping counter more advanced attacks. Moreover, the development of secure communication technologies for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous defense systems, alongside the implementation of zero-trust architectures across military information systems, is enhancing cybersecurity capabilities. Additional trends include greater deployment of military-grade multifactor authentication, increased use of secure storage and data protection devices, expanded UAV-based cyber surveillance, and broader adoption of military network intrusion detection systems and DSP modules.

Understanding Military Cybersecurity and Its Importance

Military cybersecurity encompasses a broad range of strategies, technologies, and processes designed to protect sensitive military information, computer systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, damage, or attacks. These cybersecurity efforts aim to safeguard military operations by detecting, identifying, and responding to intrusions, particularly those targeting social networks and other critical communication platforms. Ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of military data and net-centric capabilities is essential for maintaining operational security and defense readiness.

View the full military cybersecurity market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-cybersecurity-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Rising Cyberattacks as a Key Factor Accelerating Market Demand

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the military cybersecurity market is the increasing number of cyberattacks targeting defense systems. Cyberattacks are unlawful attempts to access or disrupt computer networks, which can lead to data theft, system damage, or using compromised devices as launch points for further attacks. The military’s need to secure its information assets against such threats is critical for operational integrity. For instance, in April 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported through its Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) that the 2024 Internet Crime Report included 859,532 suspected internet crime complaints, with financial losses exceeding $16 billion—a 33% rise compared to 2023. Texas ranked second among states for the number of complaints, with reported losses of $1.35 billion, up by $328 million from the previous year. This surge in cybercrime highlights the urgency for enhanced military cybersecurity measures.

North America’s Leading Role in the Military Cybersecurity Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the military cybersecurity market and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report also examines other important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The dominance of North America reflects its significant defense budgets, advanced technological infrastructure, and ongoing investments in cybersecurity innovations aimed at protecting military assets from evolving cyber threats.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 17500+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Reach out to us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company "

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.