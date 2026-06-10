Rewriting the SAF Cost Equation: Graforce and NEUMAN & ESSER Introduce Direct Plasma Syngas Route

Modular syngas production integrating carbon processing, syngas compression, and Graforce Plasmalyzer technology.

Graforce & NEUMAN & ESSER announced that they will present an integrated green/low-carbon syngas production solution at the European Biofuels & SAF Summit 2026

Our plasma technology converts biogas into SAF-ready syngas, cutting emissions and enabling SAF production costs as low as €0.72–1.44/L.” — Dr. Jens Hanke

MADRID, SPAIN, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEUMAN & ESSER and Graforce today announced that they will present an integrated green/low-carbon syngas production solution at the European Biofuels & SAF Summit 2026 (EBSS2026) in Madrid on June 17–18.The joint solution combines Graforce’s plasma-based syngas technology with NEUMAN & ESSER’s expertise in gas compression , carbon processing and plant integration. The system converts biogas (methane and CO₂-rich gas streams) into valuable synthesis gas (syngas), enabling the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) while significantly reducing emissions and SAF production costs of approximately €0.72–1.44 per litre, depending on feedstock, electricity price and plant configuration.“SAF producers are looking for scalable and economically viable pathways to reduce their production costs” said Dr. Jens Hanke, CEO of Graforce. “By converting methane and industrial CO₂ into green or low-carbon syngas, we provide a practical solution that integrates directly into established SAF production routes while creating additional value from waste gases and biogenic carbon sources.”Graforce’s proprietary Plasmalyzers enable electrified carbon utilization by transforming methane and CO₂ into syngas without the need for costly electrolysis-based hydrogen. The technology can utilize a wide range of feedstocks, including biogas, landfill gas, flare gas and industrial off-gases, creating a flexible platform for sustainable fuel production.Combined with NEUMAN & ESSER’s advanced gas compression and carbon processing technologies, the integrated system maximizes plant efficiency while supporting the utilization of industrial emissions. The resulting syngas can be used directly in established Fischer-Tropsch and other SAF pathways, enabling the production of sustainable fuels from existing carbon sources.The solution is particularly attractive for operators of biogas plants and industrial facilities seeking to increase the value of CO₂-rich gas streams. By converting biomethane and CO₂ into syngas, producers can access higher-value SAF markets while contributing to the decarbonization of aviation.Representatives from both companies will showcase the technology at EBSS 2026 and discuss the role of green/low-carbon syngas in accelerating the deployment of sustainable fuels across Europe. In addition, NEUMAN & ESSERs Carlo Terragni and Graforce CEO Dr. Jens Hanke will participate in the panel discussion “Scaling Biomethane for Net Zero: Powering the Green Gas Transition”, highlighting how biomethane and CO₂ utilization can contribute to the future supply of sustainable fuels.About EBSS 2026Building on the success of the Sustainable Fuels Europe Summit, EBSS 2026 is Southern Europe’s leading platform for advancing biofuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at scale. The event brings together more than 600 senior leaders from across policy, aviation, shipping, logistics, finance, feedstock supply and fuel production to accelerate investment, deployment and market adoption of sustainable fuels.About NEUMAN & ESSERNEUMAN & ESSER is a German family-owned company and global provider of compressor systems, hydrogen technologies and integrated solutions for process industries, energy and industrial gases.About GraforceGraforce is a Berlin-based technology company developing plasma-based systems for the production of hydrogen, solid carbon and synthesis gas from methane-containing gases, biogas and industrial residues.Media ContactGraforce GmbHJens Hankepress@graforce.deNEUMAN & ESSERThorsten Vierbuchenthorsten.vierbuchen@neuman-esser.com

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