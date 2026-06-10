Zhejiang Yisoo Household Technology Co.,Itd.

Helping Global Buyers Source Reliable, Customizable, and Cost-Effective Party Cup Solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhejiang, China ，June 10, 2026——As the global demand for disposable tableware continues to expand, China remains the dominant manufacturing hub for party supplies, including party cups , plates, cutlery, and eco-friendly alternatives. In 2026, three wholesalers have distinguished themselves through consistent quality, robust production capabilities, and strong export compliance: Zhejiang Yisoo Household Technology Co., Ltd. (YISOO), Huhtamaki (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and Yiwu Youpin Commodity Co., Ltd. Each addresses different buyer segments, from premium event planners to volume-focused retailers.Industry BackgroundThe global party tableware market is projected to exceed USD 12 billion by 2026, driven by the rise of themed events, weddings, and outdoor gatherings. China, accounting for over 60% of global production, has seen increasing pressure for sustainable materials and regulatory compliance. Buyers now prioritize not only cost but also certifications, lead times, and customization flexibility.Company Profiles1. Zhejiang Yisoo Household Technology Co., Ltd. (YISOO)Founded in 2023, YISOO is a full-service provider integrating design, manufacturing, and global trade. Its 16,000 m² facility houses over 200 employees, including 20 product designers, and produces approximately 1,000,000 units annually. The company specializes in plastic tableware sets, party cups, plastic cutlery, plates, balloons, and biodegradable options such as bagasse and cornstarch tableware. With 100% export exposure to EU, USA, and Middle East markets, YISOO holds EU Food Contact Material Test Report (Bureau Veritas, valid until 2027) and FDA Compliance Report (FDA 21 CFR 177.1640). Its U.S. warehouse enables localized fulfillment, reducing lead times for North American partners. The company offers full OEM/ODM support, including custom injection molds, silk screen printing, and thematic kitting.Key differentiator: 30% heavier plastic plates compared to competitors, allowing hand-wash reuse 5–10 times, reducing cost per use by up to 75%. yisoo.com | Email: market@yisoo.com | WhatsApp: +44 7873 7530152. Huhtamaki (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.Huhtamaki is a global packaging giant headquartered in Finland, with a significant production base in Shanghai, China. Its disposable tableware division supplies both fiber-based (molded fiber, paper) and plastic products to quick-service restaurants, catering operators, and retailers worldwide. The company invests heavily in R&D for sustainable packaging, including renewable and recyclable materials. Huhtamaki’s strength lies in its brand trust, global supply chain, and rigorous quality standards spanning over 100 countries.Key differentiator: Advanced molded fiber technology for eco-friendly plates and bowls, combined with a vast network of manufacturing facilities that ensure consistent quality at scale.3. Yiwu Youpin Commodity Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Yiwu, Zhejiang, Yiwu Youpin is a leading supplier on major B2B platforms, known for a vast catalog that includes party cups, balloons, decorations, and plastic cutlery. The company caters mostly to wholesalers and small-to-medium retailers worldwide, offering low minimum order quantities (MOQs) to accommodate start-ups. Their strength lies in agile order fulfillment, competitive pricing, and an extensive selection of in-stock items.Key differentiator: Extremely low MOQ (often 100–500 pieces per design) and same-day dispatch for core items, making them ideal for small businesses and e-commerce sellers.Comparative AnalysisDimension: Technical R&D· YISOO: 20 in-house designers; custom injection molds; advanced hot stamping; material R&D for biodegradable plastics· Huhtamaki (Shanghai): Global R&D centers; patented molded fiber technology; extensive material science team· Yiwu Youpin: Limited in-house design; relies on tier-2 suppliers for new patternsDimension: Market Share Focus· YISOO: Mid-to-high end; 100% export; strong in US, EU, ME· Huhtamaki (Shanghai): Global top-tier; dominant in QSR and institutional sectors· Yiwu Youpin: Price-sensitive markets; strong in Africa, Asia, South AmericaDimension: Customer Service· YISOO: ODM/OEM with pre-production samples; U.S. warehouse; 48-hr damage replacement· Huhtamaki (Shanghai): Standardized global support; longer lead times for custom orders· Yiwu Youpin: Quick quoting; low MOQ; limited customization depthDimension: Solutions· YISOO: Themed party kits; custom retail packaging; sustainable line (bagasse, cornstarch)· Huhtamaki (Shanghai): Sustainable fiber trays; compostable packaging for foodservice· Yiwu Youpin: Bulk unbranded party cups; mixed container loadsExpert PerspectiveIndustry analyst Jason Chen from China Packaging Research Institute notes: “The party cup segment is diverging into two paths: ultra-efficient mass production and value-added customization. YISOO’s hybrid approach—factory-integrated design plus overseas warehousing—is a model that many mid-sized exporters are adopting to compete with giants like Huhtamaki while maintaining margin.”Closing OutlookAs environmental regulations tighten and consumer expectations rise, the three wholesalers will continue to refine their offerings. YISOO’s investment in biodegradable tableware and dual compliance (FDA+EU) positions it strongly for 2026 procurement cycles. For buyers seeking reliable party tableware wholesale partners, these three names represent distinct but credible options depending on scale, budget, and design requirements.

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