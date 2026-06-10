UK Fintech Unicorn targets international growth with funding from HSBC UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now, a SaaS and payments services provider, has secured up to £90m of committed (£55m Revolving Credit Facility) and uncommitted (£35m Accordion) facilities with HSBC UK to accelerate its next phase of international expansion.Headquartered in Norwich, Epos Now will use the funding to support its expansion across North America and Europe and continue its mission to give companies access to world-class technology, regardless of their size or location. Epos Now currently supports more than 100,000 businesses worldwide across sectors including retail, hospitality, and enterprise, through its payments, point-of-sale, capital and business management software.The funding will also support further investment in Epos Now’s AI-powered business management suite, while enabling the business to move decisively on new market opportunities and accelerate its strategic growth ambitions.Jacyn Heavens, Founder and CEO at Epos Now, said: “This deal marks an important milestone for Epos Now and gives us the flexibility to accelerate our international growth strategy. With HSBC UK’s support, we are well-positioned to invest further in innovation, expand into new markets and continue delivering affordable, reliable technology solutions to businesses around the world.”Chris Teale, Senior Relationship Director at HSBC UK said: “Achieving unicorn status is a significant milestone and we’re proud to support Epos Now at this important stage of its growth journey as it accelerates its expansion into new markets.”Notes to editors:HSBC UK -HSBC UK serves over 15 million active customers across the UK, supported by over 23,000 colleagues. HSBC UK offers a complete range of retail banking and wealth management to personal and private banking customers, as well as commercial banking for small to medium businesses and large corporates. HSBC UK is a ring-fenced bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc.HSBC Holdings plc -HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,306bn at 31 March 2026, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.About Epos Now -A member of the UK's Unicorn Council and valued at over £1 billion, Epos Now was founded in the UK and supports over 100,000 merchants worldwide, delivering integrated solutions across payments, point-of-sale, capital and business management software. From independent retailers and hospitality operators to large enterprises, Epos Now's customer-first approach ensures every business has access to intuitive, powerful technology tailored to real-world needs. As one of the UK's most successful fintech exports, Epos Now's continued global expansion is a testament to the world-class fintech and AI talent that Britain produces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.