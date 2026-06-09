After Eight Years of Pritzker, Illinois Families Continue to Pay More

Illinois Democratic lawmakers recently approved the largest budget in state history, continuing a trend of significant spending increases during Governor JB Pritzker’s time in office.

Since 2019, state spending has grown by nearly 40 percent, increasing from roughly $40 billion to nearly $56 billion.

Despite record levels of spending, Illinois continues to face some of the highest taxes and costs in the nation. Illinoisans pay nearly $1,700 more in state and local taxes than the national average, and Governor Pritzker has approved more than 40 tax and fee increases since taking office.

Property taxes remain among the highest in America, important education reimbursement programs continue to be underfunded, creating additional pressure on local school districts and taxpayers.

Energy costs also remain a growing concern. In Ameren territory, electricity prices have increased by more than 150 percent since 2019, while ComEd customers are expected to see another increase in monthly electric bills this summer.

Additionally, economic indicators continue to lag behind neighboring states. Illinois currently has the highest unemployment rate in the Midwest and has experienced the lowest job growth among neighboring states since 2019.

Senate Republicans also raised concerns about the budget’s reliance on approximately $800 million in new revenues, taxes, fees, fund sweeps, and revenue enhancements. Included in the budget is the redirection of approximately $150 million in sales tax revenue generated by higher gas prices, which aligns with roughly $150 million in government spending on programs and services for non-citizens.

Illinois families deserve meaningful relief from high taxes, rising utility bills, and increasing costs of living rather than continued growth in government spending.

As the new fiscal year begins, lawmakers say taxpayers will continue asking whether nearly 40 percent growth in state spending has translated into meaningful improvements for Illinois families.