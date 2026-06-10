TRUST INFRASTRUCTURE™ : THE EMERGENCE OF A TRILLION-DOLLAR ASSET CLASS

Puregroup Partners launches Trust Infrastructure™ as a new institutional asset class and announces a $100 million Founding Trust Infrastructure Fund.

Trust is no longer simply a social construct. Trust is becoming infrastructure. Infrastructure is becoming an asset class.” — Ian Hamilton

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puregroup Partners today announced the formal launch of Trust Infrastructure™ as a new institutional asset class, unveiled before a private audience of investors, family offices, entrepreneurs, technology leaders and strategic partners at an exclusive event hosted by Julie Tooby, Founder of Synergy Link.The event introduced Trust Infrastructure™ as the foundational layer of the emerging Trust Economy, a new economic framework in which trust, identity, verification, provenance and digital certainty become critical infrastructure for global commerce, artificial intelligence and digital assets.Coinciding with the launch, Puregroup Partners announced the establishment of the Founding Trust Infrastructure Fund, targeting an initial raise of $100 million to support the development, acquisition and scaling of Trust Infrastructure technologies, platforms and strategic partnerships globally.Trust Infrastructure™ encompasses the systems, technologies and networks that establish, verify, maintain and monetise trust across digital ecosystems. As artificial intelligence, autonomous agents, tokenised assets and machine-to-machine transactions become increasingly prevalent, the ability to establish authenticity, accountability and confidence is becoming a fundamental requirement of economic activity.Historically, every major period of economic growth has been supported by infrastructure. Roads enabled trade, railways enabled industrialisation, telecommunications connected nations and cloud computing transformed the digital economy. Puregroup Partners believes Trust Infrastructure™ represents the next stage in this evolution and will become a critical component of the global digital economy.The firm defines Trust Infrastructure™ as including digital identity systems, verifiable credentials, trust and reputation networks, data provenance frameworks, AI governance and verification systems, digital ownership registries, compliance architecture and digital asset authentication platforms.According to Ian Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner of Puregroup Partners:“The Information Economy created unprecedented access to data. Artificial Intelligence is creating unprecedented access to intelligence. The scarce resource of the next decade will be trust.We believe Trust Infrastructure™ will become one of the defining infrastructure categories of the twenty-first century, underpinning artificial intelligence, digital identity, financial services, governments and global commerce.Just as investors participated in the growth of railways, telecommunications and cloud computing, a new generation of investors will participate in building the infrastructure of trust.Today is not simply the launch of a fund. It is the launch of a new investment category.”Speaking at the event, Julie Tooby, Founder of Synergy Link, said:“Throughout my career I have connected people, businesses and opportunities through trusted relationships. As artificial intelligence and digital systems become more deeply integrated into everyday life, trust will become one of the most valuable assets in the world.Trust Infrastructure™ provides a compelling framework for how institutions, investors and governments may approach the next phase of economic development.”Puregroup Partners believes the Trust Economy will emerge as one of the defining investment themes of the coming decade, creating substantial opportunities across digital identity, artificial intelligence, digital assets, compliance, authentication and trust technologies.The firm expects increasing demand from governments, enterprises, financial institutions and technology providers seeking trusted foundations for next-generation digital commerce, digital identity and AI-enabled economies.As the world transitions from the Information Economy to the AI Economy, Puregroup Partners believes the next great infrastructure opportunity will be the systems that create trust between people, organisations, assets and intelligent machines.Trust is no longer simply a social construct. Trust is becoming infrastructure. Infrastructure is becoming an asset class.About Puregroup PartnersPuregroup Partners is an international strategic advisory, capital formation and investment firm focused on emerging infrastructure, artificial intelligence, digital assets, trust technologies and next-generation economic systems. The firm advises founders, institutions, family offices and governments on opportunities arising from the transition to the Trust Economy and the development of Trust Infrastructure™ as a new global asset class.For further information visit [www.thetrusteconomy.ae]( http://www.thetrusteconomy.ae ENDS

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