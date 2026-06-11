SCW.AI Assembles Industry Advisory Board to Accelerate Modernization of Pharma Manufacturing

SCW.AI Advisory Board

SCW.AI assembles a group of leaders to guide its mission to modernize pharmaceutical manufacturing and help organizations meet the evolving demands of AI.

Our advisory board ensures our Digital Factory solutions remain grounded in real-world operational challenges while enabling our customers to scale toward a fully data-governed environment.” — Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCW.AI , a leading provider of Digital Factory solutions, today announced the formal assembly of its Industry Advisory Board . This group of industry leaders will guide SCW.AI’s mission to modernize pharmaceutical manufacturing globally, helping organizations meet the evolving demands of AI and advanced technologies, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence for their digital transformation journeys. SCW.AI is already powering some of the most impactful Pharma 4.0 transformation programs in the industry for leading manufacturers in branded, generic & CDMO segments around the world, and it is looking to expand & accelerate its impact with the guidance of its new industry advisory board."Modernizing Pharma manufacturing requires more than adopting AI - it requires building the right foundation first," said Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of SCW.AI. "At SCW.AI, we focus on preparing manufacturers for AI and advanced technologies by establishing the necessary data foundation and data conceptualization layer. Our advisory board ensures our Digital Factory solutions remain grounded in real-world operational challenges while enabling our customers to scale toward a fully data-governed manufacturing environment."About the SCW.AI Advisory Board:The board represents a strategic cross-section of the global manufacturing landscape, providing deep domain expertise and "outside-in" innovation:- Brandon Rockwell (PAI Pharma)- Ozgur Kilic (restor3d)- Robert Ljoljo (Fmr. Sandoz Slovenia)- Ivan Moller (Zealand Pharma)- Sagar Patel (Fmr. Pharmanovia)- Michael Altman (Kenvue)- John Chiminski (Fmr. Catalent; Bourne Partners)- Cevdet Alemdar (Fmr. Sabanci Industry; Fmr. PwC)- Cenk Coskunturk (Mediterra Capital)- Scott Sims (Fmr. Par Health)- Knut Alicke (McKinsey)The formation of the Advisory Board marks an important milestone in SCW.AI’s growth. It reinforces the company’s commitment to partnering closely with industry leaders to shape the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing. With a strong foundation in place and guidance from experienced leaders across the ecosystem, SCW.AI is well-positioned to help manufacturers accelerate their digital transformation journeys and unlock new levels of performance, compliance, and innovation.Perspectives from the SCW.AI Advisory Board:Brandon Rockwell (President & COO, PAI Pharmaceuticals):“SCW.Al has tremendous growth potential as our industry increasingly moves from conventional shop floor management via paper-based systems, to more data-driven automated solutions. The pharmaceutical manufacturers adopting cutting edge systems like those offered by SCW.AI will have a competitive advantage over their peers. This dynamic marketplace continues to have competitive pressures, so digital transformation can differentiate the winning companies from the laggards."Ozgur Kilic (CFO, restor3d):"I am excited to join the advisory board of Supply Chain Wizard, an innovative company uniquely bringing together deep pharmaceutical domain expertise with technology leadership. With a trusted management team and an interconnected AI platform already becoming the choice of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, the company has extraordinary potential to solve decades-old operational challenges and deliver meaningful impact across our industry."Robert Ljoljo (Fmr. President, Sandoz Slovenia):"I am super excited to join SCW advisory board, to offer my almost 30 years of experience in Manufacturing IT, Supply Chain and Shop Floor optimization and Pharma Corporate management in order to develop “one of a kind” platform aimed to solve long lasting productivity and complexity challenges in Pharma and other life-science industries."Ivan M. Møller (EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Zealand Pharma)"Digital transformation in pharma manufacturing is no longer a future ambition, it is a competitive necessity. SCW.AI stands out for combining genuine domain expertise with a platform that's actually built for the regulatory and operational realities of our industry. I'm glad to contribute to shaping where they take this next."Sagar Patel (Fmr. COO, Pharmanovia)“Having spent over 25 years navigating the complexity of regulated pharmaceutical manufacturing across global markets, I know how far technology has lagged behind the industry’s ambition.SCW.AI is different. Their Digital Factory platform is purpose-built for regulated manufacturing - connecting shop-floor operations to real-time, AI-driven decision-making and delivering the compliance rigour the industry demands.The vision of a self-driving supply chain is no longer aspirational - it is becoming a baseline requirement. SCW.AI is ahead of that curve, and I am proud to support their mission of making medicines more accessible and affordable worldwide.”John Chiminski (Fmr. Chairman & CEO, Catalent; Sr. Advisor, Bourne Partners)“The CDMO market, in particular, must stay ahead in building digital capabilities to ensure reliable, high-quality product supply at competitive cost. The next wave of advantage will come from how effectively companies translate that digital foundation into AI-driven insights and execution on the shop floor. SCW.AI has demonstrated the ability to deliver meaningful value at scale - even in complex environments like sterile fill/finish - and I’m excited to join the advisory board as they expand their global impact.”Michael Altman (VP, Supply Chain, Kenvue):"Achieving unified visibility across a global network of sites is a critical goal for modern pharma manufacturing. I am proud to be part of this board and to collaborate with a company whose leadership clearly understands how to leverage data foundation and manufacturing analytics to drive real-world productivity and end-to-end supply chain harmonization."Scott Sims (Fmr. EVP, CCO, Par Health)"I am excited to join this board at a time when digital transformation is transitioning from a 'nice-to-have' to a critical part of strategy. By leveraging SCW.AI’s advanced manufacturing intelligence, we can create a more resilient supply chain and enhance commercial execution as a direct result of translating real-time manufacturing data into actionable insights. This level of discipline is an effective lever for preserving long-term EBITDA and driving lasting enterprise value.”Knut Alicke (Senior Advisor, McKinsey)"I am pleased to join the advisory board of SCW.AI at a pivotal time for the industry. AI and advanced technologies are transforming how supply chains and manufacturing operations perform, and SCW.AI’s approach - grounded in strong data foundations and real-world execution - closely aligns with my perspective. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued impact in advancing modern, high-performing supply chains."A Purpose-Built Platform for PharmaSCW.AI’s Digital Factory platform is purpose-built for the pharmaceutical industry, offering a compliance-ready, modular architecture that ensures fast time-to-value and rapid deployment. By merging deep pharma domain expertise with a delightful user experience, SCW.AI enables manufacturers to achieve unified visibility and harmonization across assets and sites, shifting from reactive decision-making to proactive, data-governed operations.About SCW.AISCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company and a global leader in digital factory solutions. A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, SCW.AI partners with manufacturers to design, develop, and implement scalable digital solutions that enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformation across the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries.Powered by Microsoft Azure, the SCW.AI platform leverages IoT, manufacturing analytics, and AI to deliver real-time visibility and operational intelligence-from shop floors to executive boardrooms. SCW.AI is committed to generating sustainable value through data-driven decision-making and by unlocking production potential already hidden within manufacturing facilities.For more information, visit scw.ai - https://www.linkedin.com/company/scw-ai-by-supply-chain-wizard/

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