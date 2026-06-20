Lucas Air Named Best Heating & Air Conditioning in Lake & Sumter Counties

Lake and Sumter Syle Best of the Best 2025

Veteran-Owned HVAC Contractor from Tavares, FL Earns Top Honors in Lake & Sumter Style Magazine's 2025 Best of the Best Readers' Choice Competition

TAVARES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC has been named the Best Heating and Air Conditioning company in Lake and Sumter Counties by Lake & Sumter Style Magazine, one of Central Florida's most widely read regional publications. The veteran-owned HVAC contractor, headquartered at 15800 Old US Hwy 441 in Tavares, FL, earned the top spot in the magazine's annual Best of the Best readers' choice competition — a community-driven vote that asks Lake County and Sumter County residents to name the businesses they trust most.

The recognition reflects the trust Lucas Air has built across Lake County over nearly a decade of honest, transparent HVAC service. As a leading HVAC contractor in Leesburg, FL and throughout the Golden Triangle communities of Eustis, Tavares, Mount Dora, Fruitland Park, Lady Lake, and The Villages, Lucas Air delivers a full range of residential and commercial services — including air conditioning installation, AC repair, seasonal tune-ups, preventative maintenance agreements (PMA), duct cleaning, and pool and spa heater repair. The company's team brings over 60 combined years of HVAC industry experience to every service call.

Lucas Air was founded in 2018 by Cameron Lucas, a United States Army Veteran who served eight years with the 82nd Airborne Division, including a deployment to Iraq in support of Operation New Dawn. After returning from service, Cameron obtained his HVAC license and built his company on the same three principles he lived by in uniform: Respect, Integrity, and Trust. Being voted the best heating and air conditioning company in Lake and Sumter Counties is not just a business milestone — it is a direct reflection of those values. Lake County homeowners cast their votes based on real experience: the technician who showed up on time, diagnosed the problem honestly, and didn't recommend a replacement when a repair would do the job.

“This recognition belongs to every homeowner who trusted us enough to call, and every member of our team who showed up and did the job right,” said Cameron Lucas, Owner of Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC. “We have never tried to be the biggest HVAC company in Lake County. We have tried to be the most honest one. When people vote for you as the best, it tells you the community sees that difference. We are incredibly grateful to the residents of Lake and Sumter Counties for this honor, and we will keep earning it one service call at a time.” Homeowners throughout the region can contact Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating at 352-805-0359 to schedule service.

With Central Florida temperatures climbing past 90 degrees throughout summer, reliable HVAC service is more than a convenience — it is a necessity. Lucas Air encourages Lake County and Sumter County homeowners to schedule a preventative maintenance visit before a breakdown occurs. A seasonal tune-up starts at just $89 and can identify worn capacitors, refrigerant loss, and dirty coils before they become a full system failure in the middle of a July heat wave. For homeowners already experiencing an emergency, Lucas Air provides fast air conditioning service in Lake County, FL with technicians available after regular business hours. For those who need a full system replacement, flexible financing is available through KwikComfort Financing.

This award adds to a growing list of community recognitions for Lucas Air. The company has been named a Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite for four consecutive years — 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 — and holds five-star ratings across Google, Thumbtack, and Facebook. Lucas Air also offers a 10% discount on diagnostic and routine appointments for military veterans, active-duty service members, first responders, and school teachers — a reflection of Cameron's personal belief that business should serve the communities that support it.

Lake County and Sumter County homeowners seeking award-winning heating and air conditioning service are encouraged to contact Lucas Air today. With summer arriving and temperatures rising, there has never been a better time to ensure your system is in peak condition.

About Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC

Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC is a veteran-owned and operated HVAC contractor headquartered in Tavares, FL, serving Lake County and surrounding Central Florida communities including Eustis, Tavares, Mount Dora, Leesburg, Lady Lake, The Villages, Fruitland Park, Umatilla, Sorrento, and Apopka. Founded in 2018 by Army Veteran Cameron Lucas — 82nd Airborne Division — the company holds Florida contractor licenses CAC1819409 and CAC1819837. Lucas Air is rated 5 stars on Google, Thumbtack, and Facebook, and has been recognized as a Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite from 2020 through 2023. Named Best Heating & Air Conditioning company in Lake & Sumter Style Magazine's 2025 Best of the Best competition. Services include residential and commercial AC installation, AC repair, seasonal tune-ups, preventative maintenance agreements, duct cleaning, and pool heater repair. KwikComfort financing available. Military, first responder, and teacher discounts available.

Contact

Cameron Lucas

Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC

Phone: 352-805-0359

Email: office@lucas-air.com

Website: https://lucasair.com/

Address: 15800 Old US Hwy 441, Tavares, FL 32778

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