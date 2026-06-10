Sati Spa at InterContinental Phuket Resort Secures Two Wins at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards

Earning Two Top Honours at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, Sati Spa is Recognised as Asia's Best Holistic & Best Destination Wellness Retreat

Sati Spa was conceived as a place of genuine restoration - where each guest's wellness journey is deeply personal, guided by expert therapists and enriched by the healing energy of Phuket” — Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort.

PHUKET , THAILAND, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sati Spa at InterContinental Phuket Resort has earned international recognition with two coveted accolades at the prestigious 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards. The spa was honoured with Best Holistic Wellness Retreat in Asia and Best Destination Wellness Retreat in Asia, affirming its standing as one of Asia's most exceptional wellness destinations.Nestled on the pristine shores of Kamala Beach, Sati Spa is a sanctuary of transformative well-being, drawing inspiration from ancient Thai healing traditions and contemporary holistic practices. The spa's philosophy — rooted in the concept of sati, the Pali word for mindfulness - permeates every touchpoint of the guest journey, from bespoke treatment programmes and indigenous botanical therapies to immersive mindfulness and yoga experiences set against Phuket's breathtaking natural landscape.“Receiving two global accolades from Haute Grandeur is an extraordinary honour and a reflection of the unwavering commitment of our entire team,” said Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort. “Sati Spa was conceived as a place of genuine restoration - where each guest's wellness journey is deeply personal, guided by expert therapists and enriched by the healing energy of Phuket. These awards inspire us to continue elevating our offering and crafting experiences that guests carry with them long after they leave our shores.”Sati Spa's signature programmes blend time-honoured Thai healing rituals with globally inspired wellness modalities, offering a curated suite of treatments including traditional Thai massage, herbal compress therapies, holistic body wraps using locally sourced botanicals, and integrative wellness journeys tailored to individual needs. The spa's serene treatment suites, dedicated relaxation areas, and state-of-the-art wellness facilities provide a comprehensive retreat experience that guests describe as profoundly restorative.Set within the award-winning InterContinental Phuket Resort, the spa complements the resort's broader offering of luxury beachfront accommodation, world-class dining, and curated cultural experiences — making it a compelling destination for travellers seeking both indulgence and inner balance.These two prestigious wins further reinforce Sati Spa’s position at the forefront of Asia’s thriving wellness hospitality landscape and underscore InterContinental Phuket Resort’s dedication to crafting truly transformative experiences for every guest.Connect with Sati Spa at InterContinental Phuket Resort via:Facebook & Instagram: @intercontinental.phuketOfficial Website: www.phuket.intercontinental.com Spa enquiries: icphuket.spa@ihg.comENDSAbout InterContinental Phuket ResortInterContinental Phuket Resort is a beachfront luxury resort located on Kamala Beach, Phuket. The resort features 221 rooms, suites, and villas, alongside eight restaurants and bars, five swimming pools, Sati Spa, a fitness centre, tennis courts, and Planet Trekkers. Recognized globally, the resort continues to set a benchmark for understated luxury and thoughtful hospitality.About Haute Grandeur Global Awards: In the realm of award initiatives, Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards stands unmatched. Excellence is recognized through guest feedback rather than votes from the general public or a panel of judges. This fair and transparent process ensures unbiased results — a concept unique to this brand. The Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards honour establishments that consistently excel in delivering remarkable hospitality experiences. The Awards recognise exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, villas, resorts, retreats, spas, and restaurants worldwide. Association with the Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards guarantees global recognition, distinction, credibility, and influence. The awards are widely regarded as one of the highest accolades in the hospitality industry — a mark of unparalleled service excellence.For more information on the 2026 award winners, visit www.hautegrandeur.com Media inquiries: pr@hautegrandeur.comFor more information or reservations, please contact:InterContinental Phuket Resort333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150 ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999F: +66 (0) 76 629 990E: icphuket.info@ihg.comW: phuket.intercontinental.comNotes to Editors:Link to download images: https://bit.ly/4cde0At Media Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket ResortNampetch.Tipaxsorn1@ihg.comTel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.• Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo• Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels• Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels• Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites• Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

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