CBP, trusted small businesses strengthen supply chain security and boost economic growth

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection today highlighted how the Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism program benefits trusted U.S. small businesses. President Trump’s Executive Order: Strengthening Customs Enforcement, strengthens overall customs compliance, and CTPAT, a key trade partnership, affords numerous advantages to companies that adhere to established security standards.

Small businesses comprise over 70% of CTPAT members, underscoring their significant role in securing global supply chains. CTPAT participation provides them with a range of advantages designed to streamline their trade operations and enhance their competitive edge.

"Small businesses are vital to our nation's economy and supply chain security," said Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino, of CBP's Office of Field Operations. "CTPAT offers them a proven security framework, delivering tangible benefits like fewer inspections, expedited border processing, and access to a global network of trusted partners. These benefits help small businesses control costs, improve efficiency, and enhance international competitiveness."

Current CTPAT benefits for small businesses include:

Fewer Inspections: Lower inspection rates mean faster movement of goods and reduced storage costs.

Priority Processing: Expedited processing at the border, including access to Free and Secure Trade lanes, speeds delivery of products to market and cuts costs.

Enhanced Supply Chain Security: CTPAT security criteria is designed to build resilience against supply chain threats and minimize disruptions.

Business Continuity: Membership provides continuity planning tools to mitigate risks and recover from supply chain disruptions.

Competitive Advantage: CTPAT certification signals a commitment to security, making members more credible and appealing to larger partners and customers.

CTPAT Portal Access: Members use a dedicated portal to manage their security profiles and access program resources.

CBP remains committed to supporting the small business community and encourages eligible businesses to join CTPAT and leverage these advantages for secure and efficient global trade.

For more information on the CTPAT program and its current benefits, please visit CBP.gov.