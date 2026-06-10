Shiji releases 2026/27 Hotel Distribution Technology Chart: From Channels to Discoverability and 'Bookable Everywhere'

New edition highlights the rise of AI discovery, map-based commerce, conversational booking, and the growing importance of structured hotel data.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji , the global leader in hospitality technology, today announced the release of its 2026 Hotel Distribution Technology Chart , offering hoteliers a visual guide to the rapidly evolving distribution ecosystem as the industry shifts from traditional channels toward AI-powered discoverability and “bookable everywhere” commerce.Now in its eleventh year, the chart continues to serve as a trusted resource for hotel brands, consultants, hotel schools, and technology providers navigating an increasingly fragmented commercial landscape. The 2026 edition reflects how traveler discovery is expanding beyond OTAs and metasearch into AI assistants, map platforms, messaging communities, and conversational interfaces where discovery and booking increasingly happen in the same interaction.This year’s chart introduces several new categories, including AI Discovery and Visibility Platforms, AI-Powered Direct Booking Enablement Platforms, Multi-location Marketing Platforms, Map and Local Discovery Platforms, and Social Messaging and Communities. Together, these additions reflect how hotel distribution is evolving into a broader visibility strategy shaped by AI, structured data, and interoperability.“After more than two decades in distribution, I’ve seen this industry transform in ways no one could have predicted, acquisitions reshaping the landscape, startups solving entirely new challenges, and customer segments and product lines emerging faster than ever,” said Natalie Kimball, VP, Strategic Account Management Americas and EMEA at Shiji Horizon Distribution. “Keeping pace with that complexity is no small feat, which is why I’m especially proud of the tradition we’ve built at Shiji through our annual Hotel Distribution Technology Chart . It gives the industry a clear, updated view of the companies, channels, and innovations shaping the future of hotel distribution, and why visibility, accuracy, and connectivity have become critical competitive advantages.”The new edition also highlights the growing importance of AI-native booking environments. Platforms such as Kismet, DirectBooker, Mindtrip, Listo, and Bonafide represent a new generation of AI-powered booking enablement solutions that allow hotels to surface rates, availability, and content directly inside AI-driven experiences. Through Shiji Horizon Distribution, Shiji continues supporting hotels with AI-ready distribution infrastructure designed to power accurate content, rates, and availability across emerging discovery environments.As AI assistants and map interfaces become increasingly influential in travel planning, structured content and interoperability are becoming strategic priorities for hotels. Shiji’s Iceportal Content helps hotels maintain consistent, high-quality visual and descriptive content across both traditional and emerging digital channels.The 2026 chart also captures continued consolidation across hospitality technology, including major acquisitions involving American Express Global Business Travel, CWT, Plusgrade, Oaky, Juniper Group, and DerbySoft, reflecting the industry’s increasing focus on platform scale, integration, and operational efficiency.The Hotel Distribution Technology Chart was first launched in 2015 and is curated with input from hospitality professionals and industry experts worldwide. It is freely available for download and widely used by hotel brands, consultants, and technology providers.To download the full 2026 Hotel Distribution Technology Chart and accompanying analysis, visit: https://insights.shijigroup.com/hotel-distribution-chart/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.