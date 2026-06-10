International cooperation with Canada Border Services Agency leads to CBP recovering a stolen vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a U.S. citizen in a vehicle reported stolen from Jamestown, N.Y.

CBP officers encountered Joshua Eddy, 38, a U.S. citizen, on May 29 after he was returned to the United States by the Canada Border Services Agency while driving a 2026 Ford Bronco. Eddy was returned to the U.S. because he could not provide approved travel documents nor the vehicle’s registration to CBSA officers. CBP officers escorted him to secondary inspection for further examination.

Stolen 2026 Ford Bronco "Big Ben" Edition recovered at the Peace Bridge bordering crossing in Buffalo, New York.

During secondary inspection, CBP officers verified Eddy’s identity and determined through a National Crime Information Center report that the Ford Bronco had been reported stolen from an automobile dealership in Jamestown, N.Y.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of our CBP officers and collaboration with our international and local law enforcement partners, we successfully recovered a stolen vehicle,” said Sharon Swiatek, Acting Port Director, Area Port of Buffalo. “Our coordinated efforts demonstrate our commitment to protecting our businesses and communities, securing our borders, and preventing criminal activity.”

Eddy was taken into custody and processed by CBP officers. After processing, Eddy and the stolen vehicle were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department who is investigating.

CBP’s border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and the nation’s safety and economic vitality.

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