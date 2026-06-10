Dulles CBP seizes prohibited pork, ruminant meat products; encourages travelers to know what they cannot bring to the U.S.

STERLING, Va. – International travel to the United States will peak during summer, and the FIFA World Cup tournament starting next week will contribute to an increase in visitors. U.S. Customs and Border Protection anticipates that an increase in travelers will result in an increase in prohibited agriculture products arriving in passenger baggage and, consequently, an increase in the threat posed to our nation’s livestock industries.

CBP urges travelers to know what they can and cannot bring to the U.S. to help them clear their CBP admissions inspection quicker and help CBP protect U.S. agriculture.

CBP agriculture detector dog Valen alerted to one passenger's baggage.

Two recent encounters at Washington Dulles International Airport illustrate the potential threat posed by prohibited agriculture products.

On May 28, CBP agriculture detector dog Valen, a 3-year-old female Beagle, alerted to the baggage of a traveler from Vietnam. During a secondary examination, CBP agriculture specialists discovered over 13 pounds of pork products and nearly 16 pounds of fruits and vegetables.

Vietnam has experienced recent episodes of African Swine Fever, a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that could have a significant impact on the U.S. pork industry. The U.S. is the world’s third largest pork producer and exports pork products to over 100 countries.

Additionally, the fruits and vegetables in this traveler’s baggage could be vectors for hitchhiking invasive insect pests that could impact our nation’s crop industries.

On June 2, CBP agriculture specialists discovered 15 pounds of canned ruminant meat in the baggage of a Tunisian traveler who declared that he had lamb and beef during a secondary examination. The traveler stated that his mother cooked and canned the ruminant meat before he traveled to the U.S. Tunisia has experienced episodes of Lumpy Skin Disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, and Bovine Tuberculosis, all highly contagious viral diseases to livestock.

CBP agriculture specialists intercepted the prohibited products and released the travelers.

“These products may seem harmless, but the introduction of animal diseases could cripple our nation’s livestock industries, cause devastating economic impacts, and restrict our ability to export pork or beef products across the globe,” said Area Port Director Christine Waugh, CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists play a vital role in protecting our nation’s agriculture industries and economic security by intercepting potential animal diseases and invasive insects at our nation’s ports of entry.”

One traveler possessed 15 pounds of prohibited ruminant meat.

CBP encourages all travelers to review U.S. Department of Agriculture guidance on traveling with food or other agricultural products, and CBP guidance on prohibited and restricted items prior to travel.

CBP agriculture specialists safeguard American agriculture by preventing the introduction of harmful exotic plant pests and foreign animal diseases, and potential agricultural bioterrorism into the United States. Every day they inspect tens of thousands of international travelers and cargo shipments being imported to the United States. On a typical day last year, CBP agriculture specialists across the nation seized 4,691 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts, and soil, and intercepted 222 insect pests at U.S. ports of entry.

K9 Valen is part of CBP’s Beagle Brigade. When it comes to finding prohibited fruit, vegetables, plants, and meat products from high-risk countries, the nose knows. A trained agriculture detector dog can scan a piece of luggage for smuggled or forgotten fruits in mere seconds. Learn more about how CBP employs canines to protect our nation’s vital agricultural resources against plant and animal diseases, invasive insects, and federal noxious weeds.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on X @DFOBaltimore and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram @cbpfieldops.