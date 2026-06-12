Applications Open for the 2027 ASEAN School Awards and Greater Bay Area School Awards

Independent Awards Events Offer Schools and Providers Platform to Showcase Impact in Education

The strongest schools don't succeed in isolation - they thrive as part of a broader education community. Our goal is simple: to ensure excellence is recognized, celebrated, and shared.” — Justin Hardman, Founder and CEO of 21st Century Learning

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications are now open for the 2027 ASEAN School Awards and Greater Bay Area (GBA) School Awards, two regional recognition programs designed to celebrate excellence, innovation, and impact across the education sector.

Organized by 21st Century Learning (21CL), the awards provide schools, education organizations, and partners with an opportunity to celebrate outstanding achievements, share best practices, and highlight initiatives that contribute to student success and institutional growth.

The 2027 cycle marks the third edition of the GBA School Awards and the second edition of the ASEAN School Awards. Since their launch, the programs have attracted participation from schools and education organizations across the region, establishing themselves as respected platforms for recognizing educational excellence and leadership.

The awards offer more than just recognition

it serves as a valuable endorsement of a school's programs, culture, and strategic initiatives. It provides an opportunity to benchmark achievements, highlight institutional strengths, increase visibility among peers and prospective families, and demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement.

Non pay-to-play approach since the beginning

Unlike many awards programs, there are no application fees, ensuring that schools and organizations of all sizes can participate based solely on the strength of their submissions.

Independent judging process

All applications are reviewed by a panel of experienced education leaders, school operators, and industry experts, ensuring a fair, transparent, and merit-based evaluation process.

Plethora of categories covers major areas of school

The awards feature more than 20 categories covering a broad range of areas critical to school success, including leadership, teaching and learning, innovation, student well-being, sustainability, technology integration, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, and institutional excellence.

In recognition of the collaborative nature of education, the programs also include dedicated categories for education suppliers, service providers, and vendors. These categories acknowledge the important role that industry partners play in supporting schools and enhancing educational outcomes throughout the region.

Participation Since Launch (combination of both events since inception in 2025):

- Total submissions received: 203

- Number of finalists: 124

- Number of winners: 73

- Spanning across Great Bay Area (Hong Kong and Macao, and nine municipalities in Guangdong Province), and 11 ASEAN countries

“The strongest schools don't succeed in isolation - they thrive as part of a broader education community. Exceptional work is happening in schools across our region every day and these awards were created to recognize outstanding achievements, showcase best practices, and connect schools and organizations that are driving positive change across the region, which is the main reason behind organizing the ASEAN School Awards and GBA School Awards year-on-year. Our goal is simple: to ensure excellence is recognized, celebrated, and shared.” -– Justin Hardman, Founder and CEO of 21st Century Learning, organizer of ASEAN School Awards and GBA School Awards.

Applications are now being accepted and will remain open through November and December respectively

Schools, education organizations, suppliers, service providers, and education-focused companies are encouraged to submit entries that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable impact within their respective fields.

For application information and award criteria, visit:

ASEAN School Awards: www.aseanschoolawards.org

Greater Bay Area School Awards: www.gbaschoolawards.org

About the Organizer: 21st Century Learning

21st Century Learning (21CL) organizes top-tier conferences and events that align with its mission of "Building Communities of Learners" including: 21st Century Learning Hong Kong Conference, GBA School Awards, ASEAN School Awards, AI & the Future of Education Conference, PHASE (Physical Education, Athletics, Health & Wellness), OFFSEAS (Outdoor Education), Lead to Succeed (Education Leadership) and the International School Marketing & Admissions Conference (ISMAC). Led by educators with deep experience in Education Leadership, Professional Learning, EdTech and Progressive Pedagogy, 21CL also offers consultancy and professional learning services for schools.

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