Ecer.com: Unlocking Global Growth – Empowering B2B Exporters at the 2026 Google Channel Partner Summit

Ecer.com showcases its AI agent AdsClaw at the 2026 Google Channel Partner Summit, redefining global B2B marketing efficiency and empowering exporters.

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the prestigious Google Channel Partner Summit 2026 recently held in Singapore, Ecer Technology took center stage to showcase its breakthrough achievements in cross-border B2B marketing. Represented by Vice President Zihui Xia and Technical Director Min Zhong, the company shared how its next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem is driving exponential marketing efficiency and sharpening the global competitive edge for international exporters.A major highlight of the summit was the spotlight on AdsClaw, Ecer.com 's newly launched proprietary AI advertising agent system specifically engineered for export enterprises. AdsClaw seamlessly interfaces with premier global media and search networks, including Google and YouTube. By embedding automation into every stage of the cross-border B2B pipeline—ranging from initial marketing roadmap compilation and intelligent ad deployment to dynamic strategy optimization, high-yield lead generation, and follow-up CRM workflows—AdsClaw enables exporters to seize premium global sales opportunities, transforming advanced AI innovation into tangible, scaleable productivity.Redefining ROI: The Shift to Closed-Loop Marketing AutomationMarketing automation systems powered by proprietary AI architectures represent one of Ecer.com’s earliest and most successful strategic pillars. The complete digitization and intelligent operation of the cross-border marketing chain has not only eliminated tedious, error-prone manual workflows but has also radically amplified the return on investment (ROI) and cost-efficiency margins for global exporters.By deeply embedding advanced AI capabilities into core functional nodes, Ecer.com has successfully optimized critical business workflows: content publishing, multilingual keyword targeting, client engagement, and commercial lead qualification. This builds a robust, end-to-end technological infrastructure that natively manages user acquisition, predictive marketing, and high-value conversion."Ecer.com is deeply committed to leveraging the continuous breakthroughs in AI technology to build a highly adaptable, brand-focused independent website ecosystem," stated Zihui Xia, Vice President of Ecer.com. "Our mission is to accelerate the brand transformation of exporting enterprises, fundamentally enhancing their international bargaining power and securing sustainable, multi-market business expansion."A Legacy of Empowering International CommerceSince its founding in 2009, Ecer.com has remained dedicated to building premium independent B2B web environments and helping global exporters transition from low-margin manufacturing to powerful, recognized global brands. Today, the platform serves millions of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) across more than 150 countries and regions worldwide.To support its vast ecosystem with unmatched reliability, Ecer.com operates specialized branch offices and localized technical service centers across more than 30 major commercial hubs. This deep local footprint guarantees that enterprise clients receive high-tier, professional on-the-ground support tailored to their specific market demands.About Ecer.comEcer.com is a globally recognized B2B trade marketplace and digital solutions pioneer dedicated to connecting international buyers with top-tier global manufacturers. By combining independent ecosystem architecture with advanced AI-driven communications, smart advertising infrastructure, and localized premium support, Ecer.com helps enterprises achieve unprecedented transaction agility, authority, and growth in a fast-evolving global marketplace.

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