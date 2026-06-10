RobosizeME Cuts Loyalty Point Update Times From Three to Four Days to Under 24 Hours For Global Hotel Program

Automation initiative accelerates loyalty processing for one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programs ahead of HITEC 2026

Our focus has been on helping hospitality organizations automate the operational bottlenecks that slow down loyalty processing and partner reconciliation.” — Sean Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer, RobosizeME

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME , a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups, today announced the expansion of its work with one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programs. The initiative has significantly accelerated loyalty point processing times, reducing the wait for members to see updated points in their accounts from three to four days to within 24 hours.The project supports a large-scale global loyalty ecosystem serving millions of travelers across thousands of hotel properties worldwide. The automation deployment focuses on streamlining loyalty-related operational workflows, improving processing speed, and reducing manual intervention across multiple systems and travel partner touchpoints.In addition to the loyalty processing improvements, RobosizeME is also supporting travel partner billing automation initiatives tied to Caribbean operations, helping improve reconciliation workflows and operational consistency.Results at a glance:- Loyalty point update times reduced from three to four days to less than 24 hours- Coverage across thousands of hotel properties and millions of members worldwide- Automation of loyalty workflows and travel partner billing, including Caribbean operations- Reduced manual effort and improved consistency across high-volume loyalty processing“Loyalty programs are a critical part of the guest experience, especially at enterprise scale where even small delays create friction for members and hotel teams,” said Sean Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer at RobosizeME. “Our focus has been on helping hospitality organizations automate the operational bottlenecks that slow down loyalty processing and partner reconciliation, so they can move to near real-time updates without adding headcount.”The work is part of a broader hospitality automation strategy that includes workflow orchestration, finance process automation, loyalty operations support, and travel partner integrations. RobosizeME’s solutions are designed to help hospitality operators reduce repetitive manual work while improving accuracy and processing speed across high-volume operational environments.The company plans to showcase additional hospitality automation initiatives and enterprise workflow projects during HITEC 2026.For more information about RobosizeME, visit www.robosize.me About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Jumeirah Hotels and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information, visit www.robosize.me

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