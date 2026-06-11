shenzhen moonlight technology limited Co., Ltd.

Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Urban Illumination

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen, China, June 10——A look at three leading Chinese manufacturers driving innovation in integrated solar street lighting, with a focus on technology, reliability, and global deployment.The global demand for integrated solar street lights continues to rise as municipalities, highway authorities, and rural development projects seek off-grid, low-maintenance lighting solutions. Among Chinese manufacturers, three companies have established themselves as reliable partners for municipal engineering, road construction, highway service areas, and urban main road applications: Cmoonlight (Shenzhen Moonlight Technology Co., Ltd.), Unilumin Group Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Yankon Group Co., Ltd.. Each brings distinct strengths in technology, production scale, and market reach.Industry Background: China's Solar Lighting Export SurgeThe Chinese solar lighting industry has grown rapidly, with exports accounting for over 65% of global supply in 2025, according to industry estimates. Integrated designs—where solar panels, batteries, LEDs, and controllers are combined in one unit—have become the preferred choice for rural roads, urban main roads, highway service areas, and parking lots due to simplified installation and reduced cabling. The market is increasingly demanding smart solar street lights with IoT connectivity, auto cleaning capabilities, and high-brightness output exceeding 200 lumens per watt.1. Cmoonlight — Shenzhen Moonlight Technology Co., Ltd.Established in 2010, Cmoonlight (brand of Shenzhen Moonlight Technology Co., Ltd.) operates a 20,000 m² factory in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, with 245 employees and an R&D team of 25 engineers. The company produces over 120,000 units annually, with 100% of sales exported to markets including the Philippines, South America, Thailand, Malaysia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its product portfolio covers All-in-One/Integrated Solar Street Lights (including the patented foldable Palm Series and adjustable ST Series), Split Solar Street Lights, and Auto-Cleaning Solar Street Lights.Cmoonlight's key differentiator lies in its engineering approach to solving the common overheating issue in integrated designs. By physically isolating the LiFePO4 battery from the solar panel, the internal temperature remains up to 10°C lower than conventional products, extending battery life to over 15 years—a critical advantage for Middle Eastern and African climates. The company's Palm Series foldable design allows the solar panel to be tilted up to 30° for optimal sunlight capture, boosting solar panel efficiency by 50% compared to fixed-angle designs. All products achieve 200 lm/W LED efficacy using Cree or Philips chips, and are certified with CB, CE, FCC, IP67, and IK10 standards.A notable recent project involved supplying 2,080 units of the ST Series 120W integrated solar street light for highway lighting in Chile, delivering consistent illumination for over 15 years under demanding conditions. The company also supplied 980 units of its Palm Series to a city road project in Peru, highlighting its suitability for both urban main road and rural road applications."Our integrated design with separate battery compartment addresses the failure mode that plagues many all-in-one lights in hot regions," said Kim, Sales Manager at Cmoonlight. "We focus on providing high-brightness and smart solar street lights that reduce total cost of ownership by 50% over the product lifespan."2. Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.Unilumin Group, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 300232), is primarily known for LED displays and professional lighting solutions. The company has expanded into smart solar street lights, offering integrated designs for urban municipal projects. With revenue exceeding RMB 7 billion in 2025, Unilumin invests significantly in R&D, particularly in inductive solar street lights with microwave sensor control and LiFi integration. Its manufacturing base in Huizhou covers over 400,000 m², giving it scale advantage for large tenders. Unilumin's solar street lights are deployed in over 50 countries, with strong presence in Southeast Asia and Latin America.3. Zhejiang Yankon Group Co., Ltd.Founded in 1975, Yankon Group (SHA: 600261) is one of China's oldest lighting manufacturers. Its solar lighting division produces both split solar street lights and integrated solar street lights for road construction and highway service area projects. Yankon operates a 300,000 m² manufacturing facility in Shangyu, Zhejiang, and exports to over 120 countries. The company's strength lies in its vertically integrated supply chain, producing its own LED chips and batteries. Yankon's high-brightness solar street lights achieve 180 lm/W and come with 5-year warranties. Its products are commonly used in rural road electrification projects in Africa and South Asia.Market Impact and Analyst PerspectiveThe three manufacturers represent different tiers of the market: Unilumin offers scale and smart city integration; Yankon provides vertically integrated reliability; and Cmoonlight delivers niche innovation with superior thermal management and foldable panel technology. According to a 2025 report by Frost & Sullivan, the global integrated solar street light market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2025 to 2030, driven by government push for green infrastructure in emerging economies."The key challenge for buyers is distinguishing between products that offer genuine long-term performance versus low-cost, short-life alternatives," said Dr. Li Wei, an independent analyst specializing in renewable energy infrastructure. "Manufacturers that can prove battery longevity and high luminous efficacy through certifications like CB and IK10 will gain preference in utility-scale tenders."Closing OutlookAs the solar lighting industry transitions toward smart solar street lights with IoT control and auto cleaning features, the ability to provide integrated solar street lights that meet diverse municipal engineering requirements will separate leading manufacturers from the rest. For buyers evaluating suppliers, Cmoonlight's proven track record in over 120 countries, combined with its focus on high-brightness and durable integrated designs, positions it as a reliable partner for road lighting projects across urban main roads, highway service areas, and rural roads.For more information, visit cmoonlight.com or contact Kim at +86 18823328907, email: info@cmoonlight.com. Address: Huiye Science Park, Tangtou Avenue, Shiyan Street, Bao'an District, Shenzhen, China.

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