EastCoast MuralPros Announces AIA-Accredited Continuing Education Course on Direct-to-Wall Printing

VERNON, MT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EastCoast MuralPros today announced the launch of an AIA-accredited continuing education course designed to introduce licensed architects and design professionals to direct-to-wall printing, a method of producing high-resolution graphics directly on interior and exterior surfaces without vinyl, adhesives, or seams.The course is presented as part of a broader initiative by EastCoast MuralPros to address an awareness gap in the environmental graphics sector. The company positions direct-to-wall printing not as a substitute for established practices but as an alternative approach available to architects, designers, facility managers, and institutional buyers during project planning and specification. The new accredited offering provides technical and application-focused content intended to clarify how direct-to-wall printing functions, where it can be specified, and how it interacts with design goals, construction timing, and material considerations.Adam Herz, CEO and Partner of EastCoast MuralPros, moved into the environmental graphics field following a more than twenty-year career on Wall Street. That transition informed the company’s emphasis on education and demonstration as primary strategies for market introduction. Herz and the company have prioritized live demonstrations, sample installations, and formal presentations to enable decision-makers to evaluate direct-to-wall printing within the context of actual surfaces and built environments.Direct-to-wall printing uses specialized equipment to apply pigment or ink directly to masonry, drywall, plaster, and other substrates, producing a finished graphic that becomes part of the wall rather than an applied layer. EastCoast MuralPros notes that this approach removes the need for printed vinyl materials, pressure-sensitive adhesives, and seams associated with applied media. The company highlights these distinctions as technical differences that can affect installation logistics, lifecycle considerations, and material handling during construction schedules.The AIA-accredited course is intended to address the point in project timelines when visual elements are often determined. Architects and designers frequently make specification decisions during schematic and design development phases; an accredited education resource aims to place direct-to-wall printing into those conversations so its technical implications and potential fit within project scopes can be considered alongside other finishes, wayfinding, and branding solutions.EastCoast MuralPros reports growing interest in direct-to-wall printing across multiple sectors. Recent projects completed by the company during the past year include installations in a prominent New York tourist destination located within a flagship supertall tower, healthcare facilities, and correctional institutions. Educational institutions and university campuses have engaged the company for immersive learning environments and campus identity applications. Corporate clients have sought environmental branding and cultural reinforcement through wall graphics. The range of project types cited reflects the company’s assessment that visual environments are being used to support education, navigation, engagement, and atmosphere in a variety of facility types.Sustainability considerations factor into EastCoast MuralPros’ educational messaging. The company describes direct-to-wall printing as an approach that can reduce reliance on vinyl materials and related adhesives, transportation, and installation processes associated with applied media. EastCoast MuralPros frames this reduction as one consideration among many that organizations evaluate when making material and procurement decisions for built environments.The company also references broader workplace research that links environmental quality with organizational and individual outcomes. A 2025 global workplace survey that gathered insights from more than 16,000 workers found relationships between workplace experience and employee engagement, pride, and satisfaction. EastCoast MuralPros uses such research to contextualize conversations with clients about how investment in the physical environment may relate to occupant experience.Education and demonstration remain central to the company’s operational approach. EastCoast MuralPros reports a sustained program of in-person and project-based demonstrations designed to provide architects, designers, and institutional buyers with the ability to see and assess direct-to-wall printing before specification decisions are finalized. The company characterizes its mission as expanding awareness so that specification teams can evaluate direct-to-wall printing alongside other design and material options.One direct quote is included from the company’s chief executive, who is named in the supporting materials. "Most people don't realize another option exists," said Adam Herz, CEO and Partner of EastCoast MuralPros. Herz framed the accredited course and related educational activities as responses to a market in which vinyl-based wall graphics remain the default choice because that approach has been familiar to many specifiers for decades.EastCoast MuralPros intends the AIA-accredited course to be one component of a multi-pronged effort to bring technical clarity and practical examples to professionals responsible for specifying environmental graphics. The course and the company’s project portfolio are presented as part of a longer-term effort to ensure that architects and design teams have awareness of available methods when making decisions about finishes, branding, and wayfinding in the built environment.About EastCoast MuralProsEastCoast MuralPros is a commercial wall-printing company that applies high-resolution graphics directly to interior and exterior surfaces without the use of vinyl, adhesives, or seams. The company works with schools, universities, healthcare organizations, workplaces, hospitality venues, and institutional facilities on environmental graphics, branding solutions, wayfinding systems, and wall-design applications. EastCoast MuralPros provides demonstrations, specifications support, and education for design and facility professionals.Website: https://eastcoastmuralpros.com/

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