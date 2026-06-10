Winston POS Announces Strategic Hardware Partnership with Global Manufacturer POSBANK

Winston POS in action Winston POS logo Winston POS team

Winston POS and POSBANK partner to offer fast, durable, and seamlessly integrated restaurant hardware at competitive prices.

POSBANK is the perfect addition to our recommended hardware lineup. They offer fast hardware at a price point that makes sense, backed by the kind of stellar customer service that our users deserve.” — Koen Lavrijssen, CEO Winston POS

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winston POS, the easy to use, innovative, and agnostic point-of-sale system built by and for the restaurant industry, today announced a certified hardware partnership with POSBANK, a global leader in restaurant hardware solutions.This collaboration guarantees Winston POS users access to highly durable, seamlessly integrated, and aesthetically striking hardware configurations, perfectly optimized to run Winston POS.A Major Win for POS Dealers and RestaurantsAt its core, Winston POS is built on the philosophy of freedom and flexibility. Unlike legacy POS providers that lock restaurant owners into proprietary, expensive hardware and payment ecosystems, Winston allows operators to choose the setup that works best for their unique environment.Adding POSBANK to Winston's certified ecosystem is a massive advantage for both restaurants and the POS dealers who support them. This partnership was forged around three core pillars:Fast and Reliable Hardware: POSBANK terminals easily exceed Winston's strict processing requirements, ensuring lightning-fast transaction speeds and lag-free order routing even during the busiest lunch rushes.Highly Competitive Prices: For restaurants and dealers alike, POSBANK delivers enterprise-grade, restaurant-hardened durability at a highly competitive price point, maximizing ROI for restaurant operators and offering great value for resellers.Great customer service: POSBANK shares Winston's dedication to reliable support. Their responsive customer service and technical support teams ensure that dealers have the backing they need to install systems confidently, and restaurants can keep their operations running smoothly."Our mission has always been to give restaurant entrepreneurs and our trusted network of POS dealers the absolute best tools for the job," said Koen Lavrijssen, CEO of Winston POS. "POSBANK is the perfect addition to our recommended hardware lineup. They offer incredibly fast hardware at a price point that makes sense, backed by the kind of stellar customer service that our users and partners deserve."Certified Performance and Seamless IntegrationTo run Winston POS at optimal speed, the software requires modern processing power, specifically an Intel Celeron J6412 processor or higher. POSBANK’s modern terminal lineups easily surpass these thresholds.With this partnership, Winston now officially offers a tailored selection of POSBANK hardware optimized for the service industry. For front-of-house operations, customers have access to the POSBANK High-End Mazic Prime and POSBANK Edge 1560. These are highly popular, sleek POS terminals built specifically to handle the rigorous demands of restaurant environments.Furthermore, POSBANK offers exceptional solutions for kitchen operations. After a period of extensive testing, Winston proudly offers the POSBANK KDS 2700 and KDS 2150 for kitchen displays. These Full HD screens are waterproof, dustproof, and highly durable, making them the perfect solution for fast-paced kitchens and bar stations.The integrated solutions are already available. To learn more, contact info@winstonpos.com or info@posbank.com. Or visit both companies at RSPA’s RetailNOW show, July 26–28, 2026, at Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV: Winston POS at booth #841 and POSBANK at booth #819.About Winston POSWinston is the Restaurant POS that works for you. Winston is easy to use, innovative, and best of all: agnostic. It works with all major hardware, operating systems, payment processors, and essential third parties. This way, Winston offers an empowering experience to restaurants, enabling them to focus on delivering an optimal guest experience.Learn more at www.winstonpos.com About POSBANKWith over 25 years of experience, POSBANK is a global, leading manufacturer of Point of Sale hardware. Managing the entire product lifecycle in-house - from 3D exterior design to manufacturing - POSBANK delivers fast, affordable, and innovative hardware solutions backed by excellent customer service for the restaurant and retail industries worldwide.Learn more at www.posbank.com

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