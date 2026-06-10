The Query Post Launches as Digital Marketing News Magazine

New publication covers the search, AI and platform changes shaping how brands are discovered online.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Query Post has officially launched as a digital marketing news magazine covering SEO, AI search, PPC, social media and the wider changes shaping online visibility.The publication is built for marketers, founders, agencies, publishers and business owners who want clear reporting on how people discover brands, products and information online.The launch comes as digital discovery is becoming more fragmented. Google is expanding AI-powered search features, AI assistants are changing how users ask questions and social platforms are becoming stronger search and recommendation channels.The Query Post will cover those changes through concise news articles, analysis and practical context.Readers can expect coverage of SEO News , AI Overviews, generative engine optimization, paid search, social media trends, content visibility, publisher traffic changes and the growing use of AI in marketing workflows.“The way people find information online is changing quickly,” said David Lange, Co-founder of The Query Post. “Our goal is to explain what those changes actually mean for marketers, publishers and businesses without turning every platform update into hype.”The publication focuses on the underlying shift behind each story. Instead of only reporting that a topic is being discussed, The Query Post aims to explain why it matters, who is affected and what readers should watch next.“Search is no longer just about ranking in ten blue links,” said Lange. “Brands now have to think about how they appear across Google, AI answers, social feeds and other discovery surfaces. That makes clear, practical marketing coverage more important.”The Query Post will also feature expert commentary, case studies and insights from professionals working across SEO, AI search, PPC, social media and digital publishing.The magazine was created to serve readers who want marketing news that is easy to follow, but still focused on the real business impact behind the headlines.As AI systems, search engines and social platforms reshape how users find answers, The Query Post aims to become a useful source for tracking the new visibility landscape.Readers can visit The Query Post at https://thequerypost.com

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