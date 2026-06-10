Biomed Industries Presents Phase 3 Programs of NA-931 Alone and Combining With Oral Semaglutide for Obesity at ADA 2026

Biomed Industries, Inc- logo Biomed pipeline NA-931 for weight loss

Biomed Industries Presents Global Phase 3 Programs of NA-931 as Monotherapy and in Combination With Oral Semaglutide for Obesity at ADA 2026 in New Orleans

Obesity requires lifelong management. NA-931 may offer a promising maintenance therapy after GLP-1 discontinuation.” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First-in-class oral quadruple receptor agonist advances into Phase 3 development as a potential obesity treatment and long-term maintenance therapy following GLP-1 discontinuation. Biomed Industries, Inc . ("Biomed"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the presentation of its global Phase 3 clinical protocol evaluating NA-931 as monotherapy and in combination with oral semaglutide for the treatment of obesity at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions, being held June 5–18, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.The presentation, titled "A Phase 3 Clinical Protocol Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of NA-931 Alone and in Combination with Oral Semaglutide for the Treatment of Obesity," outlines Biomed's planned Phase 3 development program for NA-931 (120 mg orally once daily).NA-931 is a first-in-class, orally administered small-molecule quadruple receptor agonist targeting IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors. The investigational therapy is designed to address obesity through integrated neuroendocrine and metabolic mechanisms.RATIONALE FOR COMBINATION AND MAINTENANCE THERAPYObesity remains one of the most significant public health challenges worldwide. In the United States alone, more than 100 million adults are living with obesity. According to a nationally representative RAND survey, approximately 30 million Americans have used GLP-1 medications for weight loss, highlighting the growing demand for effective pharmacologic interventions.Despite the clinical success of GLP-1-based therapies, long-term treatment persistence remains a significant challenge. Real-world studies have reported that approximately 50%–75% of patients discontinue GLP-1 therapy within the first year of treatment, with persistence declining further over time. In a large real-world study of adults with overweight or obesity, 64.8% of patients without diabetes discontinued GLP-1 therapy within one year and 84.4% discontinued therapy within two years.Common reasons for discontinuation include gastrointestinal adverse events such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhea, as well as treatment costs, access barriers, and concerns regarding loss of lean body mass. Weight regain following GLP-1 discontinuation also remains a major clinical challenge.Biomed believes there is a substantial need for next-generation obesity therapies that can support long-term treatment and maintenance after GLP-1 discontinuation. NA-931's mechanism of action simultaneously targets IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors, addressing multiple pathways involved in appetite regulation, energy expenditure, insulin sensitivity, and preservation of lean body mass.The combination of NA-931 with established GLP-1 therapies such as oral semaglutide is designed to evaluate the potential for additive or synergistic effects on weight reduction and metabolic health. In clinical studies conducted to date, NA-931 has demonstrated a favorable tolerability profile while producing clinically meaningful weight loss and preserving lean body mass. Biomed believes NA-931's oral administration, multi-pathway mechanism, and favorable tolerability profile position it as a promising candidate for chronic weight management and long-term maintenance of weight-loss outcomes."More than 30 million Americans have used GLP-1 therapies over the past several years, yet treatment discontinuation remains high," said Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, Chief Executive Officer of Biomed Industries, Inc. "As obesity is a chronic disease, patients require treatment options that support long-term weight management beyond the initial weight-loss phase. We believe NA-931 has the potential to become an important maintenance therapy option for patients who discontinue GLP-1 treatment and may represent a new paradigm for long-term obesity management."PHASE 3 PROGRAM OVERVIEWBIOCOMBO-1: NA-931 as Monotherapy and in Combination With Oral SemaglutideBIOCOMBO-1 is a planned 68-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global Phase 3 study evaluating:• NA-931 120 mg once daily as monotherapy• NA-931 120 mg once daily in combination with oral semaglutide at a low dose of 12.5 mg once dailyThe study is expected to enroll approximately 466 adults without diabetes who are overweight or obese (BMI ≥30 kg/m², or BMI ≥27 kg/m² with at least one obesity-related comorbidity).The co-primary endpoints at Week 52 are percent change in body weight from baseline and the proportion of participants achieving at least 5% weight loss. Key secondary endpoints include higher weight-loss thresholds, changes in BMI and waist circumference, IWQOL-Lite-CT Physical Function score, and additional metabolic and cardiometabolic measures.Biomed expects to initiate Phase 3 enrollment following completion of regulatory and operational readiness activities.ABOUT NA-931NA-931 is a first-in-class, orally active small-molecule quadruple receptor agonist that simultaneously targets IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors. This multi-pathway approach is designed to restore metabolic balance and induce clinically meaningful weight loss while preserving lean body mass and maintaining a favorable tolerability profile.In a 13-week Phase 2 multiple ascending dose study, NA-931 demonstrated dose-dependent reductions in mean body weight from baseline of up to 13.8% at the 150 mg daily dose, representing an 11.9% placebo-adjusted reduction. An exploratory analysis showed that up to 72% of NA-931-treated participants achieved at least 12% weight loss after 13 weeks of treatment, compared with 1.9% of participants receiving placebo (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06564753).ABOUT BIOMED INDUSTRIES, INC.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative therapies for chronic and complex diseases. The company's investigational pipeline addresses Alzheimer's disease, major depressive disorder, obesity and diabetes, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, stroke, alcohol use disorder, and rare diseases including Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.For more information, visit www.biomedind.com REFERENCES1. Khan SS, Ndumele CE, Kazi DS. Discontinuation of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists. JAMA. 2025;333(2):113-114. doi:10.1001/jama.2024.22284.2. Patel N, et al. Discontinuation and Reinitiation of Dual-Labeled GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Among US Adults With Overweight or Obesity. JAMA Network Open. 2025.3. RAND Corporation. Nearly 12 Percent of Americans Have Used GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs. 2025.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned clinical trials, development timelines, regulatory activities, enrollment expectations, and the potential therapeutic benefits of NA-931. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Biomed Industries undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.MEDIA CONTACT

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