Matthew McDonald to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew McDonald, Founder & CEO of Seek Peace Inc. and creator of the Peace app, a Christian meditation platform offering guided scripture meditation, prayer, sleep meditations, and audio Bible experiences, is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where he will share insights on faith-based mindfulness, emotional wellness, and spiritual formation. He has also held executive leadership and ministry roles across business and church settings, including Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville.Kingdom Creators TV is a television series featured on the Kingdom Creators TV platform that highlights professionals and thought leaders as they share their expertise, experiences, and personal and professional journeys.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, McDonald will explore the role of scripture-centered meditation, contemplative practices, and personal transformation in supporting mental and spiritual well-being.Matthew McDonald’s episode will be available soon on streaming platforms. In the meantime, more information can be found at http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/matthew-mcdonald

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.