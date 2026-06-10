AVer’s TR335, MT300 and PTZ310UV2 Obtain HETMA Approved Status

AVer Obtains HETMA Approved Status

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces the TR335 AI Auto Tracking PTZ Camera, MT300 NDI Matrix Tracking Box, and PTZ310UV2 PTZ Camera have received HETMA Approved Status. Evaluated by a committee of higher education technology managers, the TR335, MT300, and PTZ310UV2 each earned an overall score of “Exceeds Expectations,” recognizing performance, reliability, and integration capabilities in higher education environments.

The TR335 is a 4K AI Auto Tracking PTZ camera featuring 30x optical zoom and support for 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Designed for broadcasting, streaming, and recording applications, the TR335 includes 3G-SDI, HDMI, USB, and IP outputs, enabling integration across a range of AV environments. The TR335’s AI-powered tracking capabilities include Presenter Mode for speaker tracking, Zone Mode for customizable tracking zones, and Hybrid Mode for transitions between Auto Tracking and manual PTZ control.

The MT300 is an NDI matrix tracking box that enables AVer Pro AV cameras to function as Voice Tracking systems through preset point configuration, eliminating the need for a dedicated in-room PC or server. The MT300’s compact form factor allows installation under a desk, behind a display, or on a server rack, making it suited for classroom and lecture hall deployments. The MT300 operates via AVer’s PTZ Link interface, enabling customized profiles, display layouts, and multi-camera switching across Microsoft Teams, Zoom Rooms, Google Meet, and BYOM environments.

The PTZ310UV2 is a UHD PTZ camera delivering 4K resolution at 60 fps with 12x optical zoom and 8MP image capture. Designed for broadcasting and streaming, it delivers low-latency IP video over standard networks and simultaneous output via HDMI, NDI, and IP. The PTZ310UV2’s embedded SmartShoot AI functionality automatically adjusts the field of view to capture individual presenters or groups, adapting to lectures, presentations, and multi-participant recordings. The PTZ310UV2’s image quality and optical zoom performance enable clear image capture even when mounted at the back of classrooms or lecture halls.

“HETMA Approved Status emphasizes our focus on delivering solutions that meet the operational and integration needs of higher education environments,” said Katie Sullivan, Senior Product Manager for AVer Information Inc. USA. “The recognition from HETMA reinforces our commitment to providing reliable technology that supports classroom and campus workflows.”

All three products were evaluated across criteria including verification, quality, performance, network and security, and higher education suitability. The evaluation highlighted the TR335’s ability to maintain reliable tracking in lecture capture environments and integrate across IP-based and traditional AV systems, as well as the MT300’s role in simplifying multi-camera workflows and enabling automated switching across campus deployments. AVer continues to emphasize industry certifications that validate its products against operational and integration standards required in professional AV environments.

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For more information about AVer Europe, please visit www.avereurope.com

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.



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