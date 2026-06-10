Marcie Crossland to Appear on Project Beauty TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcie Crossland, founder of MC Aesthetics, registered nurse, aesthetic educator, and public speaker, is set to appear on Project Beauty, where she will share insights on medical aesthetics, patient education, and corrective aesthetic treatments.Project Beauty pulls back the curtain on the creators, founders, and experts redefining the global beauty industry. Each episode takes viewers inside the world of the people building the brands, treatments, and trends everyone is talking about. From breakthrough skincare founders and aesthetic innovators to elite makeup artists and beauty entrepreneurs, the series reveals what it really takes to stand out in one of the most competitive industries on the planet.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Crossland will explore the importance of patient education, navigating trends in aesthetics, the value of prevention over correction, and how practitioners can adapt to industry changes while maintaining a patient-first approach.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Project Beauty continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Marcie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.projectbeautytv.com/marcie-crossland

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