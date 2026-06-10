Wealth Web Highlights Rising Demand for Cook Islands Trusts and Offshore Asset Protection

Atinata Hosking | Sales Manager of Wealth Web in Rarotonga, the Cook Islands John Evans | Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Web speaking about Cook Islands trusts at the Southpac Offshore Planning Institute 2026

Rising litigation risk and public wealth exposure is driving demand for Cook Islands trusts and offshore asset protection.

Asset protection is no longer just for the ultra-wealthy; it is becoming a core part of modern wealth planning as clients become more exposed through increased financial visibility and litigation risk” — John Evans - CEO | Co-Founder

AVARUA, RAROTONGA, COOK ISLANDS, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wealth Web , a global provider of offshore structuring and asset protection solutions, is seeing growing demand from entrepreneurs, investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals seeking greater privacy, flexibility and protection in an increasingly litigious world.The rise in interest reflects a broader trend across the Cook Islands financial services sector. A total of 1,023 registrations and renewals were recorded during the most recent quarter, representing the highest quarterly activity level in the dataset available to Cook Islands Finance since 2019. The figure also marks a 13.2 per cent increase compared with the same quarter in 2025.This momentum builds on what was already a record year for the sector. Based on the dataset available to Cook Islands Finance, 2025 recorded the highest level of total entity registrations and renewals in a calendar year. Limited Liability Company registrations and renewals increased by 23.4 per cent year on year, reinforcing continued adviser confidence in Cook Islands LLCs and their relevance for international clients.Wealth Web believes this growth is being driven by a combination of rising litigation risk, increased global mobility, greater public visibility of wealth and a growing desire among clients to diversify where and how assets are held. Business owners, investors and professionals with public profiles are increasingly aware that traditional domestic structures may not provide sufficient protection against unexpected claims, creditor disputes, political uncertainty or reputational exposure.Domestic asset protection trusts may have their place in certain planning scenarios, particularly where clients want a familiar structure within their home legal system. However, Wealth Web notes that domestic trusts remain subject to domestic courts, domestic legal procedures and the jurisdictional reach of U.S. creditors. For clients seeking a stronger layer of protection, cook islands trusts are often viewed as a more robust option because the assets are structured under one of the world’s most established offshore asset protection regimes.At the centre of many Wealth Web strategies is the Cook Islands trust , widely regarded as one of the leading offshore asset protection tools available. Cook Islands asset protection legislation has developed a global reputation for strength, certainty and creditor-resistant planning. For clients facing increased public exposure, business risk or potential litigation, the jurisdiction offers a legal framework that domestic trust structures often cannot match.However, Wealth Web’s approach extends beyond a single trust structure. Depending on the client’s circumstances and objectives, a Cook Islands trust may be paired with companies, foundations, international banking facilities, precious metals storage, digital asset custody and other compliant global solutions. This allows clients to build a more complete asset protection and wealth preservation framework tailored to their specific risk profile.Wealth Web also recognises that effective asset protection is rarely limited to one asset class. A wider structure may include bankable assets, operating companies, investment portfolios, real estate interests, precious metals, digital assets, intellectual property, private equity holdings and other forms of global wealth. Through its long-standing network of trustees, administrators, banks, custodians, brokers, precious metals providers, digital asset specialists and professional advisers, Wealth Web helps clients coordinate how different assets can be implemented, protected or utilised within the broader structure. This provider network allows clients to build flexible arrangements designed not only for protection, but also for practical access, diversification and long-term wealth management.Demand is also being influenced by the increasing likelihood of litigation and creditor claims in many parts of the world. Entrepreneurs, real estate investors, medical professionals, executives, cryptocurrency investors and families with concentrated wealth are among those seeking to reduce unnecessary exposure. In an era where wealth is more visible than ever through media coverage, public databases, business records and online platforms, proactive planning is becoming increasingly important.Wealth Web helps clients assess their exposure and goals, design appropriate offshore asset protection strategies and coordinate the formation and administration of the international structures that form the overall wealth management plan. The company works with professional advisers, trustees, administrators, banks and service providers across multiple jurisdictions to deliver comprehensive solutions for clients seeking protection, diversification and long-term stability.The recent increase in Cook Islands activity highlights a wider shift in global wealth planning. Rather than waiting until a dispute arises, more clients are implementing structures in advance, while assets are unencumbered and planning can be completed properly. Wealth Web emphasises that effective offshore planning must be established early, transparently and in compliance with all relevant legal and tax obligations.As international families and business owners face more complex risks, Wealth Web expects demand for cook islands trusts, offshore asset protection and global wealth structuring to continue growing. The company’s global footprint and expanding presence in the Cook Islands positions it to support clients seeking robust, multi-jurisdictional solutions that begin with strong asset protection foundations and extend into broader wealth preservation strategies.

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