BlackSun Private Equity to Host Invitation-Only Investor Conference Highlighting GP Stakes Opportunity

The Invite to the BLACKSUN GP STAKES MEETING BlackSun Private Equity, Inc

Blacksun unveils its sports ecosystem strategy, connecting capital, culture, media, technology and next-generation ownership.

"Sports and media are becoming increasingly global, culturally influential, and capital-intensive.” — Nick Rathod, Chief Strategy and Communications Officer - Blacksun

BETHESDA - CHEVY CHASE, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackSun Private Equity, Inc. announced today that it will host an invitation-only GP Stakes Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET at the Courtyard by Marriott Bethesda Chevy Chase, located at 5520 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The conference will introduce qualified investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, athletes, executives, and strategic partners to Blacksun's GP Stakes offering and broader investment strategy across sports, media, entertainment, live events, creator-led platforms, and related operating businesses.

Attendees will receive an overview of Blacksun's platform strategy and the opportunity to learn how the GP Stakes structure is designed to provide participation in the long-term growth and economics of the BlackSun platform.

Professional sports have emerged as one of the most attractive alternative asset classes globally, supported by rising franchise valuations, expanding media rights, increasing international fan engagement, sponsorship growth, and the scarcity of ownership opportunities. Simultaneously, media, entertainment, creator-led businesses, and digital distribution platforms continue to attract institutional capital seeking exposure to long-term growth and cultural influence.

BlackSun is building an investment platform designed to operate at the intersection of sports, media, entertainment, and capital markets.

"Elite sports investment opportunities have historically been concentrated among a relatively small group of institutions, ownership groups, and ultra-high-net-worth investors," said Atonn Muhammad, Founder, CEO & Chairman of BlackSun Private Equity, Inc. "BlackSun is building a platform that seeks to provide qualified investors with access to opportunities across sports, media, entertainment, and related operating businesses."

"BlackSun's strategy is built around access, alignment, and institutional execution," said Nery Gomez, Founder, President & COO of Blacksun Private Equity, Inc. "We believe the convergence of sports, media, entertainment, technology, and capital markets represents one of the most compelling investment themes of this generation. This conference is designed to introduce qualified investors to the platform we have assembled and continue to expand, and to the opportunity to participate at the GP level."

"Sports and media are becoming increasingly global, culturally influential, and capital-intensive," said Nick Rathod, Chief Strategy & Communications Officer of BlackSun Private Equity, Inc. "BlackSun is positioning itself at that intersection with a platform designed to connect compelling opportunities, strategic partners, and qualified investors."

Invited guests and prospective participants may include Atonn Muhammad, Nery Gomez, Jason Kidd, Gary Clark, Roy Jones Jr., and other BlackSun executives, advisors, investors, and strategic partners, subject to scheduling and final confirmation.

Event Details:

Event: BlackSun GP Stakes Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Courtyard by Marriott Bethesda Chevy Chase

Address: 5520 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, Maryland 20815

Attendance: Invitation-only

RSVP / Request Information: [https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blacksun-power-of-sports-investment-conference-tickets-1991518770252?aff=oddtdtcreator].

About BlackSun Private Equity

BlackSun Private Equity, Inc. is an investment platform focused on opportunities across sports, media, entertainment, live events, creator-led platforms, digital commerce, fintech, and related operating businesses. The firm seeks to identify, acquire, and build businesses positioned at the intersection of culture, media, audience engagement, and capital formation.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any investment opportunity will be made only through definitive offering documents and subject to investor suitability requirements, legal review, and applicable securities laws. Attendance and guest participation are subject to approval, capacity limitations, scheduling, and final confirmation.

BLACKSUN SPORTS PROMOTIONAL VIDEO

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