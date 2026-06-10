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MnDOT to host June 17 open house in Lake Benton for Hwy 14 (June 9, 2026)

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WILLMAR, Minn. —The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an in-person open house on Wednesday, June 17, to learn about the upcoming project Hwy 14 culvert replacement project.

The open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lake Benton Area Community Center, 114 South Center Street, Lake Benton. There is no formal presentation and community members are invited to stop by at their convenience. MnDOT staff will be available to answer questions about the project, including the timeline and detour.

This summer, MnDOT will be replacing three box culverts on Highway 14 east of the Minnesota/South Dakota border.  The project will increase safety and stability while providing a smoother driving surface.

Traffic impacts

Construction is expected to begin around July 20 and continue until the completion of the project in mid-October, weather permitting.  Traffic will detour to Hwy 75 and Lincoln County Roads 1 and 13 during construction.

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MnDOT to host June 17 open house in Lake Benton for Hwy 14 (June 9, 2026)

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