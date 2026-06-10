Entries open for the MENA Banking Excellence Awards | Corporate & Investment

MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026 | Corporate & Investment Entries Open for the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026 | Corporate & Investment MEED logo

The corporate and investment banking awards programme is now open for entries, with the ceremony set for Dubai on 3 November 2026

The 2026 programme focuses on measurable results, recognising institutions that demonstrate clear business impact through deals, client outcomes, market share, growth and performance.” — Events & Editorial director for Banking and Finance at MEED

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entries are now open for the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026 | Corporate & Investment, with winners to be announced at a ceremony in Dubai on 3 November 2026, during Dubai Future Finance Week.

For institutions across MENA’s corporate banking, investment banking, transaction banking and capital markets sectors, this is the region’s dedicated recognition programme for wholesale and institutional performance — judged on results, not reputation.

Key programme details:

• Entries Open: 4 June 2026

• Entry Deadline: 24 July 2026

• Ceremony Date: 3 November 2026

• Location: Dubai (Dubai Future Finance Week, 2–6 November)

The 2026 programme covers corporate banking, investment banking and Islamic banking across eight MENA markets, alongside regional trailblazer awards and specialist categories in transaction banking, sustainable finance, digital transformation and individual leadership.

New for 2026: an outcomes-led judging approach that prioritises quantifiable business performance — deal volumes, fee income, market share and client metrics — over institutional profile.

The programme also recognises excellence in sustainable finance, ESG strategy, gender diversity and corporate responsibility, alongside leadership awards for CEO, CIO, CFO, Islamic Banker and Rising Star of the Year.

“The 2026 programme is built around a clear test: what institutions have actually delivered. The judging will place quantifiable performance at the centre, from deals completed and clients served to market share, fee income and measurable business impact. That is what these awards are designed to recognise,” said Sarah Rizvi, Events & Editorial Director for Banking and Finance at MEED.

The awards are free to enter and institutions may submit entries across multiple categories. Each category is assessed independently by a panel of senior industry practitioners. Financial data and client information submitted as part of the entry process is treated in strict confidence.

Participating this year offers regional brand exposure on a high-profile stage during Dubai Future Finance Week, independent validation through a rigorous, merit-based benchmarking process, and the opportunity to build client trust by demonstrating a proven commitment to measurable performance.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Dubai on 3 November 2026.

Click here for full category details and entry guidelines.

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