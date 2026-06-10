Luminette Highlights How Light Therapy Habits May Support Daily Energy and Mood Balance

LEE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many people, sluggish mornings, mid-afternoon slumps, and low mood during darker months have become frustratingly familiar. While lifestyle factors like sleep and nutrition play a role, one underrated element is often overlooked: consistent, timed exposure to bright light. Luminette , the Belgian brand behind a range of wearable light glasses, is drawing attention to simple, evidence-informed habits that can help individuals feel more like themselves — whether it is a grey January morning or a demanding workweek in any season.Why Light Matters More Than Most People RealiseNatural light is one of the most powerful cues the body uses to regulate its internal clock — the circadian rhythm. When that rhythm is well-aligned, most people notice it in tangible ways: they wake up more easily, feel alert during the day, and wind down more naturally at night. When it drifts out of sync — due to irregular schedules, limited outdoor time, or short winter days — the effects tend to show up as fatigue, difficulty concentrating, or a general sense of flatness. For anyone navigating low energy, grey mornings, or a mood that just never quite lifts, light therapy for energy and mood offers a simple, science-backed habit worth building into the daily routine."A lot of people adjust to feeling tired without realising there might be a simple reason behind it," the Luminette team notes. "Building a morning light routine — even for 20 to 30 minutes — can make a meaningful difference to how the rest of the day feels."How to Build a Light Routine That Actually WorksGetting more light exposure does not require a complete lifestyle overhaul. Here are a few practical habits that tend to make a real difference:Start the morning with light, not a screen. The first 30 to 60 minutes after waking is when light exposure has the strongest influence on the body clock. Step outside for a short walk, sit by a bright window, or use a dedicated light source during breakfast or your morning routine.Be consistent with timing. The body responds well to predictability. Trying to get light exposure at roughly the same time each morning — even on weekends — helps keep energy and sleep patterns more stable across the week.Use portable tools when daylight is limited. For those who commute before sunrise, work in offices with little natural light, or live at higher latitudes, waiting for natural sunlight is not always practical. This is where products like the Luminette 3 glasses come in — designed to deliver bright light while keeping your hands free, so you can get the benefits during a morning coffee, a gentle stretch, or while checking emails.Avoid bright light late in the evening. Timing matters in both directions. Keeping light levels lower in the two hours before bed — particularly from overhead LEDs and device screens — supports a smoother transition toward sleep.Who Tends to Notice the Biggest DifferenceLight habits can benefit almost anyone, but those who tend to notice the most improvement are people who spend the majority of their day indoors, those who feel a noticeable dip in energy and motivation during autumn and winter, shift workers or frequent travellers dealing with disrupted sleep schedules, and anyone who struggles to feel fully alert before mid-morning. The common thread is limited or poorly-timed natural light exposure — a remarkably common issue in modern daily life.About LuminetteLuminette is a Belgian brand specialising in wearable light glasses designed to make daily light exposure easier to integrate into busy routines. Their flagship product, the Luminette 3, delivers 10,000 lux of bright, blue-enriched white light at a comfortable angle, without requiring users to sit still in front of a lamp. The glasses are used by people across Europe and North America who want to support their energy levels, morning alertness, and sleep-wake cycle in a practical, lifestyle-friendly way.Website: https://myluminette.com/ Address: Excelsior Integrated (for Lucimed)705 Pleasant StreetLee, MA 01238,USAPhone: +32 (0) 4 369 48 36

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.