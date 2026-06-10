Logo for CINON

Highlighting manufacturers recognized for quality, innovation, and composite material expertise.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 10, 2026-China's fiberglass fabric sector sees growing specialization as global demand for lightweight composite reinforcements rises across marine, wind energy, transportation, and aerospace industries.The Chinese fiberglass fabric manufacturing landscape in 2026 features a mix of large-scale producers and specialized suppliers addressing diverse application needs. Among the notable companies, Guangdong Cinon New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (CINON Composites) has carved out a focused position in fiberglass reinforcements and lightweight core materials, while industry giants like Jushi Group Co., Ltd. and Taishan Fiberglass Inc. continue to dominate volume-driven segments. The market for fiberglass fabric for boat building , fiberglass fabric for vacuum infusion, and fiberglass fabric for wind blades is expanding, driven by sustainability and lightweighting trends.Industry BackgroundThe global fiberglass fabric market, valued at approximately USD 18.5 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% through 2030, according to industry estimates. China, as the largest producer and consumer, hosts hundreds of manufacturers ranging from commodity weavers to technical reinforcement specialists. The increasing adoption of fiberglass fabrics in structural reinforcement applications—including fiberglass fabric for yacht hulls, fiberglass fabric for marine repair, fiberglass fabric for wind energy, and fiberglass fabric for automotive parts—has intensified competition and quality differentiation.Company Profiles and Market Positions1. Jushi Group Co., Ltd.Jushi Group, headquartered in Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province, is the world's largest manufacturer of fiberglass and its products. With an annual production capacity exceeding 3 million tons of fiberglass strands, Jushi supplies woven and multiaxial fabrics used in wind turbine blade shells, transportation panels, and industrial composites. The company's scale enables competitive pricing and broad availability, but its product portfolio tends toward standardized commodity grades rather than highly customized technical solutions.2. Taishan Fiberglass Inc.Taishan Fiberglass, based in Tai'an, Shandong Province, is a subsidiary of China National Building Material Group. It operates with an annual capacity of approximately 800,000 tons of fiberglass and offers a wide range of fabrics for construction, marine, and transportation applications. The company leverages strong raw material integration and has a large R&D center, but its customer support model is less direct for medium-volume project-based buyers.3. Guangdong Cinon New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (CINON)Established in 2022, CINON Composites operates from a 40,000 m² facility in Panyu District, Guangzhou, with an annual output of 1,200,000 m² of fiberglass fabrics and core materials. The company employs 20 staff and a 25-engineer R&D team, focusing exclusively on fiberglass reinforcements and lightweight core materials for marine, wind energy, transportation, industrial, and aerospace composite applications. CINON's export ratio is 100%, serving Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific markets.Unlike large-volume producers, CINON emphasizes technical support and customization. Its product range includes lightweight fiberglass cloth (25–400 g/m², plain woven E-glass) and multiaxial non-crimp fabrics (400–1500 g/m², unidirectional through quadraxial orientations). The company holds IS0 9001:2015 (certificate #51326Q04922R053), IS0 45001:2018, and IS0 14001:2015 certifications, verifying compliance with international quality, occupational health, and environmental management standards.Company Statement"CINON Composites positions itself as a specialized partner for composite manufacturers who require consistent quality, engineering support, and flexible supply," said Waylon, contact person at CINON. "Our customers value our ability to recommend the right fiberglass fabric for vacuum infusion, RTM, and VARTM processes based on application-specific requirements—whether for a 40-foot yacht hull, a wind blade substrate, or a UAV fuselage."Case examples illustrate this approach. An Australian boat builder used CINON's multiaxial fabric and Core Mat for vacuum-infused hull structures, achieving smoother surfaces and easier wet-out. A German UAV manufacturer selected CINON's lightweight fiberglass fabric and PMI foam to reduce weight in wing structures. A Mexican transportation panel manufacturer received custom biaxial fabrics that improved adhesion with core materials in sandwich panel construction for truck bodies.Market Impact and DifferentiationWhile Jushi and Taishan Fiberglass dominate commodity supply, CINON's differentiation lies in technical sales engineering, low minimum quantities (starting at 1000 m²), and responsive after-sales support covering material selection, process optimization, and vacuum infusion guidance. The company's production mode supports OEM/ODM, and its lead time of 15–30 days allows faster turnaround compared to large mills.The growing demand for fiberglass fabric for racing boats, fiberglass fabric for drones, and fiberglass fabric for structural reinforcement applications has created an opening for mid-sized suppliers that can deliver tailored reinforcement solutions. Industry analysts note that composite part manufacturers increasingly seek fabric suppliers offering both product consistency and process expertise.Analyst Perspective"The Chinese fiberglass fabric market is splitting into two segments: high-volume commodity and specialized technical supply," said a composite materials analyst (not named for neutrality). "Jushi and Taishan address the first, while companies like CINON grow by solving specific engineering challenges in marine, wind, and sports applications. This trend reflects global demand for fiberglass fabric for sandwich panels, fiberglass fabric for laminate structures, and lightweight fabrics used in UAV and transportation sectors."Closing OutlookAs the composite industry continues to shift toward sustainability and weight reduction, the role of precision-manufactured fiberglass fabrics becomes more critical. CINON Composites, with its certification coverage and dedicated technical team, is positioned to expand its presence in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific throughout 2026. The company's catalog, available for download, details its full range of fiberglass reinforcements and core materials.Guangdong Cinon New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Contact: WaylonEmail: waylon@ cinoncomposites.com Tel: +86 186-2098-8848Website: https://cinoncomposites.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.