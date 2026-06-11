Demand for Inflight Entertainment & Connectivity Space Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $10.81 Bn by 2030

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The Business Research Company's In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, And Transportation Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The inflight entertainment and connectivity industry has witnessed remarkable development recently, driven by technological innovations and increasing passenger expectations. This sector plays a crucial role in enhancing the flight experience by offering passengers access to diverse entertainment options and internet connectivity. Let’s explore the market’s size, growth drivers, regional leadership, and future trends shaping this dynamic space.

Projected Market Size and Growth Forecast for Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Space

The inflight entertainment and connectivity space market has experienced significant expansion over recent years. Market value is set to grow from $7.26 billion in 2025 to $7.87 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This historical growth reflects rising demand for improved passenger experiences, the increase in premium and long-haul flights, advances in onboard audio and video technology, early adoption of inflight internet services, and higher investments by airlines into cabin entertainment systems.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $10.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. Key factors propelling this growth include the spread of wireless streaming and smart cabin technologies, enhanced high-speed satellite internet integration, development of personalized and interactive entertainment content, rising use of onboard gaming and e-library platforms, and a strong focus on delivering seamless connectivity and real-time communication for passengers. Future trends will also highlight the rollout of 5G and next-generation networks, expanded use of wireless streaming devices onboard, improved interactive gaming and content delivery, growth in aftermarket IFEC (inflight entertainment and connectivity) upgrades, and greater adoption of smart cabin technologies.

Understanding Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC)

Inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) encompasses the full range of technologies and services designed to provide passengers with entertainment options and internet access throughout their journey. These offerings aim to enrich the flying experience by allowing travelers to easily access digital content, stay connected, and remain engaged and productive while onboard.

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Factors Fueling the Growth of the Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market

One of the primary factors driving the IFEC market is the rise in passenger traffic worldwide. Passenger traffic measures the total number of travelers passing through airports, including arrivals and departures. This upward trend is fueled by a growing global population, increasing disposable incomes, and the availability of more affordable air travel options, all of which boost demand for air transportation services. Enhanced inflight entertainment and connectivity solutions improve the overall travel experience by providing uninterrupted access to entertainment, communication, and productivity tools during flights, making air travel more attractive and convenient.

To illustrate, data from Airports Council International, a Canada-based trade association, reported that global passenger traffic in 2023 hit 8.7 billion, which is a 30.6% increase compared to 2022. This substantial growth in passenger numbers is a key factor supporting the expanding inflight entertainment and connectivity space market.

North America’s Leading Role in the Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Space Market

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for inflight entertainment and connectivity. The market report examines various geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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