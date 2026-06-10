Shufti and Cevro AI Form Strategic Partnership to Bring KYC and AML Compliance to AI-Powered iGaming Support

Shufti's KYC, identity verification, and AML capabilities will power Cevro AI's customer support agent, helping iGaming operators automate compliance.

"Partnering with Shufti allows us to bring enterprise-grade compliance directly into the player support experience, without sacrificing speed or player satisfaction." ” — Chaim Heber, Co-founder at Cevro AI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, a global leader in identity verification and compliance solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with Cevro AI, an AI-powered customer support platform purpose-built for iGaming.

Under the agreement, Shufti's identity verification, Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti Money Laundering (AML) screening capabilities will be available through Cevro's customer support agent, allowing iGaming operators to handle compliance checks as part of the player support conversation rather than as a downstream process.

The integration is designed for the compliance checks that most commonly arise during the player journey. These include re-verification of player identity at withdrawal thresholds, additional document checks prompted by ongoing AML monitoring, and updated screening when a player's risk profile changes. With Shufti's services connected to Cevro's AI agent, these checks are resolved during the support conversation, eliminating the need to route players to a separate compliance queue.

"Partnering with Shufti allows us to bring enterprise-grade compliance directly into the player support experience," said Chaim Heber, Co-founder at Cevro AI. "iGaming operators face increasing regulatory pressure, and by combining Cevro's AI agent with Shufti's verification capabilities, we're giving operators a way to stay compliant without sacrificing speed or player satisfaction."

Services Included in The Integration

Key Shufti capabilities power the integration:

-Identity Verification: Real-time identity confirmation through 10,000+ document validation and biometric face matching surfaced during the support interaction.

-KYC (Know Your Customer: Automated customer due diligence is applied at onboarding and at key compliance moments throughout the player journey, including document checks and initial risk screening.

-AML (Anti-Money Laundering): Ongoing risk screening covering global sanctions lists, PEP databases, and adverse media sources, with continuous monitoring across the player lifecycle.

What Shufti Brings to The Partnership?

Several factors shaped Cevro's decision to build on Shufti.

-Coverage across 220+ countries and territories with document verification in 150+ languages, complementing Cevro's native multilingual AI agent.

-Verification speed and accuracy are built for autonomous AI agents, with checks completing in seconds rather than minutes within the support conversation.

-A compliance posture aligned with SOC 2, GDPR, and PCI DSS, the regulatory foundation that Cevro's operator customers need.

-Established iGaming experience matching the scale and jurisdictional complexity that Cevro's customer base demands.

Together, these capabilities give operators a single workflow where verification and support previously ran in parallel, reducing operational friction and shortening the time between a compliance trigger and its resolution.

Max Irwin, VP of Sales for Europe at Shufti, added, “We are delighted to partner with Cevro AI to integrate identity verification into their AI-powered support agent. iGaming operators need compliance solutions that can keep pace with modern player engagement and regulatory demands. By combining Shufti’s KYC, identity verification, and AML capabilities with Cevro’s AI agent, we enable operators to meet regulatory requirements in real time without compromising the player experience.”

Built for Cross-Border iGaming Operations

Cevro's AI agents operate natively in 120+ languages. Shufti's verification platform supports document authentication across 220+ countries and territories in 150+ languages. For operators expanding into new jurisdictions, the integration removes one of the practical barriers that has historically slowed market entry. Operators no longer need to assemble a separate compliance stack for every market a player might come from, and the joint solution scales with the player base rather than the operator's vendor list.

Engineered for Evolving Compliance Expectations

Regulatory expectations across iGaming continue to evolve, with frameworks now demanding more frequent verification, continuous monitoring at the account level, and clear audit trails for every compliance decision. The Shufti and Cevro partnership is built to deliver these requirements through automated workflows that capture each verification step as it happens, giving operators the documentation regulators expect to see and reducing the load on internal compliance teams when audits arrive.

The collaboration further expands Shufti's presence in iGaming at a time when operators are consolidating verification, monitoring, and onboarding with fewer trusted providers. For Cevro, it strengthens the AI agent's role as the primary surface for player engagement, with compliance becoming a feature of the support experience rather than a separate process.



About Cevro AI

Cevro AI powers iGaming brands with AI agents, providing empathic and compliant player support that resolves 80-90% of complex tickets autonomously. With native fluency in 120+ languages and seamless, ready-to-use integrations, Cevro turns support into a growth engine, freeing teams for high-value work while scaling VIP experiences to every player.

For more information, visit www.cevro.ai



About Shufti

Shufti is a global leader in identity verification, offering KYC, KYB, and AML solutions to help businesses across industries verify users in real-time and comply with international regulations. With presence in over 220 countries and territories, Shufti supports businesses in enhancing security, reducing fraud, and accelerating user onboarding.

For more information, Contact Shufti Team

SOURCE SHUFTI

Not Every Player Is Real, Shufti Makes Sure They Are

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