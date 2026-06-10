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Fatality Crash State Highway 200 Milepost 46, Hope, Idaho

Bonner County, Idaho – Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at approximately at 2:25 p.m. on June 9, 2026, on State Highway 200 near milepost 46 in Bonner County, near Hope, Idaho.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., a 75-year-old female from Clark Fork, Idaho was traveling eastbound on SH200 driving a blue 2015 Honda Pilot. A 2020 Freightliner, driven by a 72-year-old male from Chattaroy, Washington, was traveling westbound on SH200.  The Honda Pilot crossed left of center and struck the Freightliner head-on.

Both vehicles were single occupants, and the drivers were both wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the Honda Pilot succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The highway was blocked for just over six hours, and traffic was diverted on to Denton Rd. Next of kin has been notified. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho

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Fatality Crash State Highway 200 Milepost 46, Hope, Idaho

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