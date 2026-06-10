ESET has been named the only Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, is proud to be recognized as a Challenger in the 2026 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection1 for the third consecutive year for its ESET PROTECT offering . The company has been recognized in the report for 16 consecutive years and has been named a Challenger 7 times in the last 8 editions.ESET believes strong execution and thorough vision drive its positioning, supported by competitive pricing and proven long-term performance. “Being named the only Challenger in the 2026 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection is, in our view, a strong validation of our strategy and the value we deliver to customers worldwide,” said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET. “We see this as recognition of our consistent innovation, strong performance, and dedication to making cybersecurity both effective and easy to manage. We will continue to invest in advancing our platform capabilities to help organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”“Challengers offer mature endpoint protection products that effectively meet the needs of endpoint protection buyers. They also have strong market visibility, resulting in better Ability to Execute compared to Niche Players,” said Gartner. “Challengers are practical choices, especially for customers with established strategic relationships with them.” ESET PROTECT is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform designed to meet the evolving needs of modern organizations. Built on decades of expertise and continuous innovation, it delivers a Prevention-First approach to security, integrating advanced technologies and security services into a single, scalable solution to meet the cyber resilience requirements of today.Discover more about the ESET PROTECT Platform.See what industry analysts, independent tests, and IT professionals are saying about ESET and its solutions.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection, By Deepak Mishra, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Nikul Patel, 26 May 2026Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.

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